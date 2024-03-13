Step-by-step guide on the right way to use a pregnancy test strip

For many, the first step on this journey is using a pregnancy test strip, a simple tool designed to detect a specific hormone in your urine that indicates pregnancy.

Knowing how to use a pregnancy test strip correctly gets you accurate results and takes the next steps in your journey. Let's walk through the process, step by step, to ensure you feel confident and informed.

What you need to know before you start

Pregnancy test strips work by detecting the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone produced during pregnancy. The accuracy of these tests is generally high, but it's important to follow the instructions carefully. For the best results, use the test strip first thing in the morning when your urine is most concentrated.

Step 1: Prepare for the test

Before you begin, make sure you have everything you need: the pregnancy test strip, a clean cup for collecting urine (if you're not going directly into the stream), and a timer or clock to keep track of the waiting period.

Step 2: Read the instructions

While most pregnancy test strips work similarly, there can be slight differences between brands. Take a moment to read the instructions provided with your test to familiarise yourself with the specific steps and waiting times recommended.

Step 3: Collect your urine

You can either urinate directly onto the test strip or into a clean, dry cup and then dip the test strip into the urine. If you're using the cup method, check the instructions to see how long the strip should stay submerged, usually about 5 to 10 seconds.

Step 4: Wait for the results

After applying the urine, lay the test strip flat on a clean surface and start the timer. Waiting times can vary, but it's typically around 1 to 5 minutes. It's important not to interpret the results too early or too late, as this can lead to inaccuracies. Watch the clock, and read the results within the time frame specified in the instructions.

Step 5: Interpret the results

Pregnancy test strips usually have control and test indicators to show whether the test is working and if you're pregnant. A positive result (you're pregnant) might show up as two lines, a plus sign, or a specific colour change, depending on the brand.

A negative result (not pregnant) will look different, like one line or a minus sign. If no lines appear, or if the control indicator doesn't show up, the test may not have worked correctly, and you might need to try again with a new strip.

Step 6: Next steps

Regardless of the outcome, consider your next steps. If the test is positive, it's a good idea to schedule an appointment with your doctor to confirm the pregnancy and discuss your prenatal care. If the test is negative but you still believe you might be pregnant, wait a few days and try again or consult your healthcare provider for a blood test, which can detect pregnancy earlier than urine tests.