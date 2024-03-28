ADVERTISEMENT
Starting a business? Here's how to register your business name in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

Are you stepping into the entrepreneurial world in Nigeria?

Here's how to register your business name [PayCentre]

Registering your business name is your first step towards establishing a credible and legal business presence.

It might seem like a bit of paperwork now, but it sets the foundation for your business’s success. It’s not just a formality; it’s a major step that gives your venture a solid identity and legal backing. With your business name registered, you’re an official business owner, ready to make your mark in Nigeria’s economy.

So, follow these steps, and make your business official.

In Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is your go-to place for registering your business name. They’re responsible for all things business registration, ensuring every company gets its own identity. You can either visit their physical offices or, even better, use their user-friendly online portal to kickstart the process from the comfort of your home.

Your business name is your brand’s first impression, so make it count! It should be unique and reflect what your business is all about. The CAC won’t register names that are already taken or too similar to existing ones, so have a couple of options ready. Use the CAC’s online search tool to check if your preferred names are available.

Before you start filling out forms, make sure you’ve got all the necessary documents at hand. You’ll need:

  • A means of identification (like a Driver's License, National ID, International Passport, or Voter's Card).
  • Two passport-sized photographs if you’re registering as an enterprise.
  • Details of the business owner(s), including your name(s), address(es), and signature(s).

Head over to the CAC’s online portal and find the section for business name registration. You’ll be asked to fill out a form with details about your business, such as the business name, the nature of the business, and the address. Make sure the information you provide is accurate and matches the documents you’ve prepared.

After submitting the form, you’ll need to pay a registration fee. The fee isn’t set in stone and can change, so check the latest amount on the CAC website. Payments can usually be made online through the portal, making the process smooth and hassle-free.

Once you’ve paid the fee, submit your application and sit tight. The CAC will review your application to ensure everything is in order. If all goes well, your business name will be registered, and you’ll be notified. This process can take a few days to a couple of weeks, so a bit of patience is key.

After your business name is approved and registered, you’ll receive a certificate of registration. This document is your business name’s birth certificate, proving its existence and giving you the green light to operate under that name in Nigeria. You can usually collect this certificate from the CAC office or have it mailed to you.

Just like your favourite magazine subscription, your business name registration isn’t forever. It comes with an expiry date, typically after a year. But don’t worry, renewing is simple and ensures your business name stays yours for the long haul. Keep an eye on the expiry date and renew on time to avoid any hiccups.

