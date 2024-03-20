ADVERTISEMENT
Quick and easy ways to get rid of hiccups

Anna Ajayi

These are some foolproof methods to show those hiccups the door.

How to get rid of hiccups [VerywellHealth]
Have you ever sat there, minding your own business, when suddenly you're hit with a bout of hiccups? It's like a tiny frog has taken residence in your throat, hopping madly at the most inconvenient times.

Whether you're in class, about to give a speech, or simply enjoying a meal, hiccups seem to have a knack for showing up uninvited. But why do we get hiccups, and more importantly, how can we get rid of them quickly and easily?

Before we tackle the solutions, it's helpful to know what we're dealing with. Hiccups occur when your diaphragm—the muscle that helps your lungs breathe—suddenly contracts. This spasm makes you inhale quickly, followed by the closing of your vocal cords, which produces the distinctive "hic" sound. Various factors can trigger them, such as eating too fast, consuming fizzy drinks, or feeling nervous or excited.

One of the simplest ways to bid farewell to hiccups is by holding your breath. Take a deep breath in and hold it for about 10 seconds, then breathe out slowly. This method can help reset your diaphragm's rhythm, stopping the hiccups in their tracks.

Grabbing a glass of water can also work wonders. Some people drink it slowly, while others suggest gulping it down in one go. If you're feeling adventurous, try drinking from the far side of the glass—it's a bit awkward, but it might just do the trick.

A spoonful of sugar can also halt hiccups. The granules can stimulate your throat and interrupt the hiccup cycle. Just pop a spoonful of sugar on your tongue, let it sit for a few seconds, then swallow.

If the standard methods aren't cutting it, there are a few more unusual tactics you could try. These aren't backed by science, but they're harmless enough and might just work for you.

It might sound daft, but sticking your tongue out as far as it can go can stop hiccups for some. This action might stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a role in controlling hiccups.

The sharpness of a lemon can shock your system and distract your body from the hiccups. Bite into a wedge of lemon, or if you're not a fan of the sour face, a few drops of lemon juice on your tongue might also work.

Ever been told that getting a fright can cure hiccups? There's a bit of truth in it. A sudden scare can interrupt your breathing pattern, potentially resetting the diaphragm. Of course, this one requires a willing accomplice.

Hiccups are downright annoying, and while there's no one-size-fits-all cure, the methods mentioned above are quick, easy, and safe to try.

Whether it's holding your breath or drinking a glass of water, you're likely to find something that gets the job done. If your hiccups persist for more than 48 hours, it's a good idea to have a chat with your doctor, just to be on the safe side.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

