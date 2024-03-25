How to check your NECO result online: A step-by-step guide

Fortunately, checking your NECO result is a straightforward process that can be done from the comfort of your home. This guide will walk you through each step to access your results online, ensuring you know exactly where you stand academically.

Before you begin

Ensure you have the following:

ADVERTISEMENT

Your NECO Examination Number

The Examination Year

A valid email address

A NECO Result Checking Scratch Card (purchase details will be provided below)

Step 1: Purchase your NECO result checking token

Before you can access your results, you need to purchase a NECO Result Checking Token. This token replaces the scratch card system previously used. You can buy the token online through the NECO Results website https://result.neco.gov.ng.

Go to https://result.neco.gov.ng.

Click on ‘Purchase Token’.

If you already have an account, log in with your email and password. If not, you'll need to create an account by clicking on ‘Register’ and filling in your details.

Once logged in, click on ‘Purchase Token’ again and follow the prompts to make your payment. You can pay with your debit card.

After payment, your token will be made available under your account’s ‘My Tokens’ section.

Step 2: Access the NECO result checking portal

ADVERTISEMENT

With your token ready, you’re set to check your results.

Navigate to the NECO Result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng.

Here, you’ll be greeted with a form to fill out.

Step 3: Enter your exam details

Carefully input the required details in the form:

Select the Exam Year, e.g., 2023.

Choose the Exam Type, such as SSCE Internal (JUN/JUL) or SSCE External (NOV/DEC), depending on which you participated in.

Enter your Token Number (this is the token you purchased earlier).

Type in your Examination Number in the specified field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Step 4: Check your result

After filling in your details:

Click on the ‘Check Result’ button below the form.

Wait a few moments, and your NECO result will be displayed on the screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 5: Viewing, downloading, and printing

Once your result appears:

You can view all the details, including your scores in the various subjects.

To download a copy, look for the ‘Download’ option on the page (this might vary depending on your browser).

For printing, click the ‘Print’ button on the page or use your browser’s print option. Ensure your computer is connected to a printer.

Additional tips

Keep your token safe. You can use it up to 5 times to access your results.

If you encounter any problems, like a lost token or issues accessing the website, reach out to NECO customer support through their official channels.

Remember, the internet can be slower during peak times, like immediately after results are released. If the website is down, try again after some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

By following these steps, you can easily find out how you did in your exams. It’s important to approach your results with a positive mindset, regardless of the outcome. Remember, your results are just one step in your educational journey, and there are always opportunities to improve and succeed in future endeavours. If your results are not what you expected, consult with teachers or educational advisors on the best steps forward. Good luck!