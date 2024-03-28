How to block your Access bank account and ATM card

If you suspect any unauthorised activity on your Access Bank account or if your mobile phone or ATM card is stolen, blocking your account can prevent potential financial loss. This guide will walk you through the steps to quickly and securely block your Access Bank account, ensuring your peace of mind.

1. Act quickly

The first rule of thumb in protecting your account is to act swiftly. The quicker you block your account, the lesser the chance of unauthorised access to your funds.

2. Use the USSD code

Access Bank has made it incredibly simple for customers to block their accounts without internet access by using a USSD code.

Simply dial *901*911# from any mobile phone.

Follow the prompt to enter your phone number linked to the account and your USSD banking PIN to confirm the block.

This method instantly blocks access to your account, preventing any transactions until you unblock it.

3. Contact Customer Service

If you prefer a more personal touch or need additional assistance, reaching out to Access Bank’s customer service is the way to go.

Call the Access Bank customer service hotline on 0700CallAccess ( 07003000000, 01-2802500, 01-2712005-7), which is available 24/7.

You can also send an email to contactcenter@accessbankplc.com explaining your situation.

For those active on social media, sending a direct message to Access Bank’s official Twitter or Facebook account can also get you the help you need.

When contacting customer service, be ready to provide necessary details like your account number and personal information to verify your identity. This ensures that only you can authorise the blocking of your account.

4. Visit a branch

If you’re near an Access Bank branch, visiting in person can also secure your account. Speak to a customer service representative and request to block your account due to suspected fraud or loss of your banking tools. Remember to bring a valid ID for verification.

Blocking your ATM card

If your ATM card is lost or stolen, blocking it immediately is crucial. You can do this via:

The USSD code *901# allows you to block your ATM card anywhere, anytime.

Access Bank’s mobile app also has a feature for blocking your ATM card directly from your phone.

Calling customer service or visiting a branch works for blocking your ATM card as well.

After blocking your account

Once your account is blocked, you might want to visit an Access Bank branch with a valid ID and, if applicable, a police report. Speak to a representative about your next steps, whether it’s unblocking your account, obtaining a new ATM card, or further securing your account.

Keep your Account safe

Preventing unauthorised access is key to financial security. Always keep your banking details private, regularly monitor your account activity, and utilise Access Bank’s security features like SMS alerts and online banking security settings.

Whether you choose to use the USSD code, contact customer service, or visit a branch, taking immediate action is vital. Your financial security is paramount, and Access Bank provides the tools you need to keep your account safe. Stay vigilant, act quickly in suspicious circumstances, and ensure that your hard-earned money remains secure.