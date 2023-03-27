How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance
Do you know that tiger nuts can be used to treat impotence and erectile dysfunction in men?
Here are the ways tiger nuts benefit men sexually.
Increased libidos
If you find it hard to be aroused, then you might need to take some tiger nuts.
Tiger nuts can be used by men with low libido to improve their sexual performance and prolong how long they last in bed. This is because tiger nuts contain arginine, an amino acid that has similar effects to viagra.
Helps with erectile dysfunction
Some men find it difficult to get and maintain an erection. Tiger nuts have high levels of arginine and omega three which increase blood flow from the heart to the arteries and down to the penis. This makes it possible for erections to be stronger and last longer
Higher sperm count and better sperm
Having a low sperm count reduces the chances of getting a woman pregnant. Tiger nuts are rich in zinc and many vitamins, which boost testosterone production and improve the quality of men’s sperm.
Gives men energy
Sexual activity requires a lot of energy.
One of the advantages of tiger nuts for males in terms of sex is it provides a lot of energy for men during sex. The protein in tiger nuts provides a significant portion of the energy required during sexual activity.
