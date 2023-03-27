ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that tiger nuts can be used to treat impotence and erectile dysfunction in men?

The sexual benefit of tiger nut? [alphafoodie]
The sexual benefit of tiger nut? [alphafoodie]

Recommended articles

Here are the ways tiger nuts benefit men sexually.

If you find it hard to be aroused, then you might need to take some tiger nuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger nuts can be used by men with low libido to improve their sexual performance and prolong how long they last in bed. This is because tiger nuts contain arginine, an amino acid that has similar effects to viagra.

erectile dysfunction is distressing for any man (istanbulrobotikcerrahi)
erectile dysfunction is distressing for any man (istanbulrobotikcerrahi) Pulse Live Kenya

Some men find it difficult to get and maintain an erection. Tiger nuts have high levels of arginine and omega three which increase blood flow from the heart to the arteries and down to the penis. This makes it possible for erections to be stronger and last longer

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a low sperm count reduces the chances of getting a woman pregnant. Tiger nuts are rich in zinc and many vitamins, which boost testosterone production and improve the quality of men’s sperm.

Sexual activity requires a lot of energy.

One of the advantages of tiger nuts for males in terms of sex is it provides a lot of energy for men during sex. The protein in tiger nuts provides a significant portion of the energy required during sexual activity.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of tell me about yourself.

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of "tell me about yourself."

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

7 self-care activities for the weekend

7 self-care activities for the weekend

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Stay away from beans [cozycook]

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Here's why you need a sex pillow [Refinery29]

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

Rating Enioluwa's red boots [Instagram]

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots