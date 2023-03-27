How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

Here are the ways tiger nuts benefit men sexually.

Increased libidos

If you find it hard to be aroused, then you might need to take some tiger nuts.

Tiger nuts can be used by men with low libido to improve their sexual performance and prolong how long they last in bed. This is because tiger nuts contain arginine, an amino acid that has similar effects to viagra.

Helps with erectile dysfunction

Some men find it difficult to get and maintain an erection. Tiger nuts have high levels of arginine and omega three which increase blood flow from the heart to the arteries and down to the penis. This makes it possible for erections to be stronger and last longer

Higher sperm count and better sperm

Having a low sperm count reduces the chances of getting a woman pregnant. Tiger nuts are rich in zinc and many vitamins, which boost testosterone production and improve the quality of men’s sperm.

Gives men energy

Sexual activity requires a lot of energy.