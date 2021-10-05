How people found out about the WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook outage

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have one thing in common; Mark Zuckerberg owns three of them and Monday for six hours these three apps were not working.

Twitter and other apps not owned by Zuckerberg were working. Twitter poked some lighthearted fun at Zuckerberg's apps.

Pulse Nigeria

According to a post on Facebook's official blog, these outage were caused by configuration changes to its routers.

Pulse Nigeria

I asked some people what they did when they found out that these apps were not working.

Ruth said; "I noticed my messages on Instagram weren’t delivering, I couldn’t refresh my timeline.

"So, I went to Twitter to ask what was wrong with Instagram and it turned out that Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook were not working. I just watched Netflix, tweeted a little back and slept off."

Pulse Nigeria

Dotun said; “I restarted my phone twice, removed my sim and restarted it again. I thought it had something to do with the network. I kept calling people to see if they were affected too.”

Pamela thought it was her network too; “I wondered what was wrong with my phone for a while because Opera and YouTube were working. So I knew it wasn't a network problem. After a while, I slept off.”

Abraham did not notice: “I was out, so it didn’t matter much.”

Tomi: "When I could see my emails. I knew it wasn't a network problem. Google was working but Instagram and WhatsApp didn't work. I was bored, checked my frozen Instagram timeline, deleted some pictures and then I slept."