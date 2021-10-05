RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How people found out about the WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook outage

Temi Iwalaiye

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook stopped working for hours.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down

Monday, October 5, 2021, was the social media apocalypse. Those without access to Twitter were cut off from social media because WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were not working.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have one thing in common; Mark Zuckerberg owns three of them and Monday for six hours these three apps were not working.

Twitter and other apps not owned by Zuckerberg were working. Twitter poked some lighthearted fun at Zuckerberg's apps.

Twitter and other apps not owned by Zuckerberg worked during the shutdown [twitter]
Twitter and other apps not owned by Zuckerberg worked during the shutdown [twitter] Pulse Nigeria

According to a post on Facebook's official blog, these outage were caused by configuration changes to its routers.

Many memes were made making fun of Mark Zuckerbeg [twitter]
Many memes were made making fun of Mark Zuckerbeg [twitter] Pulse Nigeria

I asked some people what they did when they found out that these apps were not working.

Ruth said; "I noticed my messages on Instagram weren’t delivering, I couldn’t refresh my timeline.

"So, I went to Twitter to ask what was wrong with Instagram and it turned out that Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook were not working. I just watched Netflix, tweeted a little back and slept off."

Memes flowed when these three apps came back on [twitter]
Memes flowed when these three apps came back on [twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Dotun said; “I restarted my phone twice, removed my sim and restarted it again. I thought it had something to do with the network. I kept calling people to see if they were affected too.”

Pamela thought it was her network too; “I wondered what was wrong with my phone for a while because Opera and YouTube were working. So I knew it wasn't a network problem. After a while, I slept off.”

Abraham did not notice: “I was out, so it didn’t matter much.”

Tomi: "When I could see my emails. I knew it wasn't a network problem. Google was working but Instagram and WhatsApp didn't work. I was bored, checked my frozen Instagram timeline, deleted some pictures and then I slept."

By the time it came back up, memes and pictures were all over the internet. It makes one wonder how life would be without social networks and had us thinking we need an alternative to those three apps.

