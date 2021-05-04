Natural hair journey: How Chimamanda Ngozi-Adiche influenced us

You have heard it before; an afro is a black woman’s crown. However, it is not a crown that is easily maintained.

A natural hair is stubborn and hard to tame.

Pulse Nigeria

As technology advanced, relaxers, hair straighteners and curlers became a thing. Though, a true naturalista applies only organic products to her hair.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was first known as a prominent author. Purple Hibiscus her first book was a recommended texts in secondary schools in Nigeria.

However, sometime around 2015 - 2017, Chimamanda became famous as a feminist icon.

One of her famous lectures 'We should all be feminist' made her renowned. She had just released 'Dear Ijeawele - A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions in 2017'. In that book, she elucidated what it meant to be a feminist.

I was on the university campus then and she pointed out how meritorious natural hair is. Saying it was part of the residue of colonialism.

Many young ladies started transitioning from relaxed hair to natural African hair. She wasn't the sole reason of course. But in my opinion, she sparked the trend.

In an interview, she spoke about how her sister told her that for an internship interview she had to straighten her hair to look professional.

She began to ponder on why she ever even had to keep her hair straighten. Who came up with such standards anyway?

Then she decided to leave her natural hair without trying to apply heat to it.

She said that she wished it was happily ever after with her. But she discovered that she did not like her natural hair. She felt it was ugly and she started tying turbans. Thereby, defeating the purpose of going natural.

The decision to keeping natural hair might seem noble but the journey is never easy.