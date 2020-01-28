Anyone who has ever experienced menstrual pain before knows that cramps are real, and they can be terrible.

When the pains get unbearable, some people just opt for pain reliever drugs, which is not completely okay because it affects the flow of your menstruation. It's healthy and advisable to replace these drugs with some healthy foods that would be mentioned in this article.

Certain foods can provide us with a lot of benefits and help relieve menstrual cramps. Here are some foods you can add to your diet during menstruation to relieve cramps.

1. Water

Water is essentially not a food, but an essential component of your period diet. Water will help you flush out the excess sodium that leads to bloating and migraines. If you don’t like the taste of plain water, you can infuse it with fruits, vegetables, and spices. Also, warm or hot liquids can help soothe your cramps, so drinking your water in the form of the hot chamomile tea that's also on this list is a solid option.

2. Foods that have high Vitamin B-6 content

This vitamin is an amazing stress buster. It boosts your mood and keeps the blues away. It fights the dreaded bloating. Foods that fall into this category are banana, oatmeal, potatoes, and many more. Intake of these natural foods for menstrual cramps will help you. As a tip, avoid excess dairy products as these can trigger cramps.

3. Green leafy vegetables

They might not be top of your cravings list, but kale, spinach, and broccoli are all high in the anti-cramping mineral magnesium (which helps to make you feel more relaxed). They also contain vitamins A, C, B6 and E, calcium and potassium- nutrients that have all been shown to help alleviate menstrual cramps.

4. Nuts and seeds

Rich in magnesium, nuts, and seeds help alleviate cravings for chocolates and other junk foods. This helps you prevent bloating and other related discomforts.

5. Ginger

Sipping on fresh ginger tea may help to ease painful abdominal cramping. In a research study, ginger manages to reduce pain as effectively as painkillers. To make ginger tea, peel a thumb-sized piece of root ginger, slice, and steep in hot water with a slice of lemon for 5 minutes. Ginger is also a stomach soother when you’re feeling nauseous, which makes it better.