Hello Indulgence Geng! Get ready for the best may yet with Cold Stone sweet treats!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Also, indulge in the most anticipated Buy One Get One Free offer on the 18th and 25th of May, where you get 2 Love it cups of mouthwatering ice cream for the price of 1. Tell a friend to tell another friend to save these dates and not miss out.

Cold Stone’s Runaway deal is up for grabs all day every day on the Like it cup size of tasty ice cream for N1000 only and you can also enjoy huge 50% discount on Like it and Love it cup sizes all through the month when you order online via www.coldstonecreamery.ng. It’s surely raining sweet treats all through the month of May.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

We don’t know other ice cream brands that gives this much sheer of love in one month. Get into the Cold Stone corner if you aren’t yet on the queue and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria, Facebook; Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria & Twitter; @coldstoneng. Turn on your notifications to never miss out on many more amazing deals.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Visit any of the Cold Stone stores near you or Order via www.coldstonecreamery.ng to partake in any of these creamy goodness served from the home of ultimate ice cream indulgence for free delivery.

Indulge today!

---