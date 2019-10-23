Very few people consider if watermelon seeds have some health benefits because they're already carried away with the red pulp of the fruit.

It's easy for you to throw away watermelon seed, after-all, you bought it because of the red pulp. Watermelon seeds are mostly underrated by many people that do not know it’s benefits to the body system. Watermelon seeds are seeds found in the watermelon fruit.

Watermelon seeds are one of the most nutrient-dense varieties of seeds. When roasted, they’re crispy and can easily take the place of other unhealthy snack options.

Here are some of the health benefits that would change your perception about the seed.

1. Regulates your heart

Eating of these seeds are also beneficial for cardiac function and hypertension. The magnesium and arginine in watermelon seeds greatly contributes to heart health. It ensures good functioning of heart, regulates metabolic process and blood pressure.

2. Promotes sexual urge

Watermelon seeds can be called natural Viagra because of the sexual urging properties it posses. The seeds are loaded with many important amino acids like arginine, lysine and glutamic acid. The presence of arginine amino acid boosts your sexual power and helps to urges your sexual desire. The lycopene in the seeds helps in the formation of sperm.

3. Cures diabetes

Due to it's ability to lower blood sugar level, watermelon seed is one of the natural cures for diabetes. Magnesium present in the seed regulates metabolism of carbohydrate, which directly impact blood sugar level. The extracts of the seeds are considered anti-diabetic, given their ability to decrease plasma glucose levels.

4. Enhances Digestion

The magnesium in watermelon seeds activates enzymes that help the body absorb nutrients which enables the body to breakdown food and digest it properly. It also helps to produce and transport energy during digestion. According to research, deficiency of magnesium can lead to poor digestion.

5. Maintains the nervous system

The presence of vitamin B complex in the seeds helps to maintain the nervous system. The magnesium in watermelon seeds can help improve memory.