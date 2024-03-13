Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on topical issues young Nigerians are facing. This week, they were joined by the rising musician Mel Rouge and Adedayo Adeniran, a business manager.

On female independence:

Mel Rouge said, “Whilst I champion the eradication of discrimination, I enjoy the biases that women have. I think that by and large most women will not want to fight against it. I have big shoulders, but my shoulders aren’t meant for heavy lifting. That’s a man’s job. [Ending] discrimination? Yes, I champion that. But I enjoy the biases I enjoy as well. And I don't want to change that. I don't believe in independence. I believe in interdependence in relationships.”

Elvis said, “Female independence to me is women being able to do what they want to do when they want to do it and how they want to do it.”

On if female independence has been achieved in Nigeria:

Chris said, “To an extent? Yes. Completely? No. I think [female] independence in Nigeria varies to some extent because we also have cultural norms that limit women. We have grown, but there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to achieving greater gender equality.”

On whether women should always pick between work and family:

Mel Rouge said, “That is one of the worst things I think. For some reason, we are always having to pick between family and career, relationship and career, love and career, or ‘If I do this, it’s too early,’ ‘My window is going to go.’ And men don't face that plight. That is the biggest downsize. And we've moved on as a society but for some reason that just remains the same.”

