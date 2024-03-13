ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The hosts of Pulse Hot Takes with their guests broke down the topic this week.

Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?
Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?

Recommended articles

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on topical issues young Nigerians are facing. This week, they were joined by the rising musician Mel Rouge and Adedayo Adeniran, a business manager.

Mel Rouge said, “Whilst I champion the eradication of discrimination, I enjoy the biases that women have. I think that by and large most women will not want to fight against it. I have big shoulders, but my shoulders aren’t meant for heavy lifting. That’s a man’s job. [Ending] discrimination? Yes, I champion that. But I enjoy the biases I enjoy as well. And I don't want to change that. I don't believe in independence. I believe in interdependence in relationships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elvis said, “Female independence to me is women being able to do what they want to do when they want to do it and how they want to do it.”

Chris said, “To an extent? Yes. Completely? No. I think [female] independence in Nigeria varies to some extent because we also have cultural norms that limit women. We have grown, but there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to achieving greater gender equality.”

Mel Rouge said, “That is one of the worst things I think. For some reason, we are always having to pick between family and career, relationship and career, love and career, or ‘If I do this, it’s too early,’ ‘My window is going to go.’ And men don't face that plight. That is the biggest downsize. And we've moved on as a society but for some reason that just remains the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full episode below:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?

Has female independence been achieved in Nigeria?

Can minor inconveniences ruin your day? Therapists know how you can deal with them

Can minor inconveniences ruin your day? Therapists know how you can deal with them

Don't throw away the old pot — try this trick instead

Don't throw away the old pot — try this trick instead

Do you fill the dirty pot with water after cooking? This is a mistake

Do you fill the dirty pot with water after cooking? This is a mistake

Throw out these bathroom products immediately because they harm you

Throw out these bathroom products immediately because they harm you

London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

10 morning habits that cause weight gain

10 morning habits that cause weight gain

5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

5 reasons you’re waking up with severe headache

5 reasons you’re waking up with severe headache

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

How to make money on Facebook

How to make money on Facebook

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan