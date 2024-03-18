Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

Groundnuts are packed with nutrients that are a good source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. In the context of fertility, particularly for men, the quality and quantity of sperm are crucial factors.

Male infertility issues are a concern for many couples trying to conceive, so let's unwrap the potential of groundnuts in enhancing male fertility.

Why groundnuts might be good for sperm health

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a closer look at what they contain and how these elements might help sperm:

1. Antioxidants

These nuts are rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin E and a special one called resveratrol. Think of antioxidants as your body's defence team against damage from pollution and other bad stuff. For sperm, antioxidants are like shields that protect them from damage, which could help keep sperm healthy and in good shape.

2. Folate and zinc

Folate (a type of B vitamin) and zinc are two superheroes found in groundnuts. Folate helps make DNA, the building block of life, ensuring sperm carry the right genetic information. Zinc makes testosterone (a key male hormone) and helps sperm move well and be shaped correctly. Both these nutrients are linked to better sperm quality and quantity.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Healthy fats for hormones

Groundnuts are loaded with good fats, which are important for making hormones, including testosterone. These hormones are necessary for producing healthy sperm. Eating foods with healthy fats, like groundnuts, might help improve the quality of sperm, including how many are made and how well they move.

What research tells us

The study of groundnuts and fertility is still growing, but some studies suggest eating nuts, including groundnuts, could help improve sperm count and quality. For example, a study in the "Andrology" journal found that men who added nuts to their diet saw improvements in their sperm, such as more sperm, better movement, and better shape, compared to those who didn't eat nuts. Although this study wasn't just about groundnuts, it shows that nuts in general could be beneficial for fertility.

How to add groundnuts to your diet

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're thinking about including groundnuts in your diet to help with fertility, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Eat them in moderation: Groundnuts are healthy but also high in calories, so don't eat too many.

Go for raw or dry-roasted: These types are healthier than groundnuts roasted in oil or salted heavily.

Watch out for allergies: Groundnuts are a common allergen. If you've never eaten them before, start with a small amount to make sure you don't have an allergic reaction.

Groundnuts could be a tasty and nutritious part of your strategy to improve fertility, along with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.