Gen Z slangs everyone should know

I didn't know about these age segregations until when Gen Z was getting the heat on social media during the lockdown.

Every day, every year, new words keep springing up in the dictionaries of Gen Z, all thanks to the influence of social media. Sometimes it gets hard to keep up with the additions, especially millennials.

Here is compiled list of slangs of the many used by Gen Z and their meanings.

1. W

Yes, it's pronounced w like the alphabet, and it stands for win. When you see it in a sentence, it most likely means win.

2. L

This is the opposite of the above, and it means loss. A Gen Z can say, "oh, I'm taking this L really bad"; the person implies loss.

3. Stan

It is pronounced as you pronounce Stanley but without the 'ley'. A stan is a fan of a person/a brand or an organization basically, often a celebrity. "I stan this skincare brand" that's the way it's used in a sentence.

4. Talmabout

Talmabout is a strange one. I have no idea how the coinage came about; all I know is that it's from the phrase 'talking about. So you can use it in a sentence such as "what are you talmabout?".

5. Simp

In the true sense, a simp is the shortened form of a simpleton, someone who is foolish or unintelligent. However, a simp here is someone who shows excessive attention and love to another person who doesn't necessarily reciprocate. Usually, the simp is always the guy.

6. Cringe

This is a verb used for an embarrassing or awkward situation. An upgrade to this word is "cringe-worthy". "That performance was so cringe-worthy."

7. Period

It is usually used at the end of a sentence (just like the usual period); it is a way to emphasize a given fact. It is pronounced with the 't' as in "my outfit is banging, and that's on periodt."

8. Living rent-free.

When you can't stop thinking about something; like that, 'Opor fun warisi' sound living rent-free in so many people's head

9. Dead

I remember when I used this term at home while having a conversation with my brother; my Mum looked me in the eye in all seriousness and said, "you will not die young in Jesus' name" lol. This term is used to describe something very hilarious

10. Iykyk

This is short for "If you know, you know". This is used to describe an inside joke only a specific group of people might understand.