Nigeria is one of West Africa’s most beautiful and scenic countries, blessed with waterfalls, mountain ranges and fascinating wildlife.

Enjoy nature at its purest on these breathtaking experiences of a lifetime.

1. Idanre Hills

Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence. Also included among the remains of the ancient village are shrines, belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Aopara), old and dilapidated mud buildings roofed in rust-brown iron sheets, set on well laid-out streets and burial mounds and grounds, and the Owa's palace.

2 . Kajuru hills, Kaduna

Kajuru hills are the lanscape where the famous Kajuru castle is built on. Located at about 45 kilometres from the main town in Kajuru village, Kaduna state, are the hills that give a magnificent view of the village below and beyond. Right beside it is the castle which is an epitome of architectural master-piece is stylishly structured in a medieval way that makes it a sorts of wonder to tourists.

3. Obudu Cattle Ranch

In Calabar, the Obudu Cattle Ranch is a must visit. The stretches of land and ranges in the horizon ensure that you do not shift your eyes. The farms on either side are so beautiful especially when the sun is setting. On the hills, you can find rare gorillas which hide in the thick forestation.

4 . Mandara Mountains, Adamawa

Mandara mountain is a scenic plain full of rock formations. An ideal place for rock and mountain climbing, the region will totally knock you off your feet with its view. Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry. The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.

5. The Tea Plantations of Taraba

Taraba is such a beautiful place, and it is a favourite for many because of the beautiful tea farms in Gembu and the rolling plateau of Mambila. The plateau is considered the highest point in Nigeria and probably in Africa. Endowed with diverse and rich topography, Taraba truly deserves to be called “Nature’s gift to the Nation”. The road network here is favourable, and people can drive to the farms in the north or south.