Nigeria's Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka is set to debut a new novel set in a contemporary version of Nigeria.
Wole Soyinka debuts first novel in 48 years 'Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth'
'Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth' will be available on September 28, 2021.
Published by Bloomsbury, the novel titled 'Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth' is a political and social satire based on the Nigerian elite political class.
The official synopsis reads: "Celebrated engineer, Yoruba royal and life and soul of every party, Duyole Pitan-Payne is about to assume his prestigious UN post in New York—only someone is determined that he not make it there. His childhood friend Dr Menka needs to know why, but finds that there are some questions you may not wish to learn the answers to. From a master storyteller comes a brutally clear-sighted look at the nature of greed, power and the soul of a nation."
The revered Playwright, novelist is credited with over 50 literary works including 30 plays. 'Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth' is his third novel. His last novel was 'Season of Anatomy' in 1972.
