Watch Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omoteniola Famodimu in '10 Songs for Charity' teaser

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Belgian film stars Nigerian actor Ijeoma Grace Agu in the lead role.

'10 Songs for Charity' [YouTube]

A first-look teaser has debuted for Karin Junger's acclaimed musical '10 Songs for Charity'.

The Belgian film starring Nollywood actress Ijeoma Grace Agu in the lead role, explores the trend of migration from West Africa to Europe and sex trafficking.

The screenplay by Junger and Brigit Hillenius, follows the story of sisters Charity and Happy. Beaten and hardened by life in a Nigerian ghetto, Charity leaves for Europe to work as an illegal prostitute. She is saddled with her younger sister Happy, whom she ruthlessly initiates into the world of prostitution.

ALSO READ: Bodies of Influence: Mercy Eke to star alongside Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu in new feature film

Happy resists her fate, jeopardizing Charity's dream of becoming rich. Together with other unregistered women they endure hardship, exploitation and humiliation with resilience and song, until one day it all becomes too much and they revolt, singing their fury from the rooftops.

“I wanted to make a realistic movie about the many African women who come to Europe in search of a better life but end up working as prostitutes. Yet I also wanted to capture their energy, their musicality and resilience. So I decided to make a raw modern musical where their story would be enriched by contemporary dance, song and music. Music, which belongs to them and encompasses their history: afrobeat, soul, R & B, gospel, bachata. I want the film to be like a punch in the face, but with hope,” Junger shared on making '10 Sons for Charity'.

The film also stars Omoteniola Famodimu, Morganna Love Aleizah, Shirma Rouse and La Baby Jacqueline Morales.

Watch the teaser:

10 Songs for Charity Teaser

