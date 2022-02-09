RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

We Outside: I was at Pause Espresso Bar and here are my thoughts

Temi Iwalaiye

I spent my Tuesday at Pause Espresso Bar and I had some thoughts about it.

Pause espresso bar [Instagram]
Pause espresso bar [Instagram]

Imagine this, you are in Paris, you wake up early in the morning in need of some coffee and stroll to a nearby coffee shop, crank open a newspaper and enjoy your morning.

Tony co-owns the bar with two others
Tony co-owns the bar with two others Pulse Nigeria

Few places are completely relaxing and cosy as Pause espresso bar. Situated at Palms mall Oniru, there is so much to love about this quaint bar.

The overall decoration and aesthetics are simply beautiful. There is a big yellow sofa that gives the place such a pop of colour.

The letterings on the wall are quite cute
The letterings on the wall are quite cute Pulse Nigeria

The walls are made of bricks to give it a rustic and southern European feel. On the walls are little cute letters like “Pause - Never stop” and “ready to eat.”

The interior is European
The interior is European Pulse Nigeria

Outside the restaurant, there are some tables and chairs that add to the European vibe it already has.

There is also a beautiful garden patio with a lot of green plants around.

The outside garden patio
The outside garden patio Pulse Nigeria

Pause is very cosy and comfortable. You do not feel like you are outside but you are just lounging. That is how every coffee shop should be. Think lazy Saturdays or cool Sunday evenings - that’s the overall atmosphere.

Since the place is new, their menu isn’t online yet, but I got a rundown of the menu for you.

For their drinks menu, you can get a single espresso for N1,500. Cappuccino for N2,400 and a vanilla latte for N2,800. There are also alcoholic and cold coffee ranging from N2,000 to N5,000. Their mocktails are within N2,500 to N3,000 and they also have beer and wine.

Their mocktails are quite delicious
Their mocktails are quite delicious Pulse Nigeria

They have so many different sandwiches, but the one I had was the spicy chicken suya sandwich and hummus, and I can tell you that it is simply delicious.

This is a chicken suya sandwich
This is a chicken suya sandwich Pulse Nigeria

Their pizza is hot and straight from the oven and it is truly one of the best I have had in Lagos so far. You will think an Italian made it! Their pizzas are within the range of N3,000 to N5,000. They also have salads.

The pizza is delicious
The pizza is delicious Pulse Nigeria
There are different types of sandwiches, waffles and toast
There are different types of sandwiches, waffles and toast Pulse Nigeria

You can also have a proper breakfast there: croissants, waffles, sardines and toast bread and the highest amount you will spend is N5,000.

When it comes to the food, think of something light, a brunch or breakfast place.

Hopefully, they add some bulk (real food) to their menu, but as a light eater, I love how European the breakfast is, and it is really lovely if you want to widen your palette.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

