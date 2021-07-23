We Outside: Boat rides are perfect for a romantic date and group hangouts

Pulse Nigeria

This week I spoke with Ayo, who described his experience on a boat with his co-workers.

Ayo went to Kingfisher at Admiralty, Lekki. Kingfisher is just one of many restaurants by the waterside that offers water related activities like boating and kayaking.

If you are planning a weekend of fun with your date, you can have lunch in the restaurant and then enter the boat for a relaxing cruise.

Ayo went out with his co-workers, it was a thoroughly enjoyable bonding experience for everyone.

According to him, you pay a certain amount for 30 minutes and, the bigger the boat, the more you pay.

“We got on the boat, wore our life jackets and left the dock. We passed under the Ikoyi link bridge, marina and got close to Banana Island, where we looked at houses," Ayo said.

"At Banana Island, we saw Mike Adenuga’s house and other beautiful houses. It was really nice experience for me. The water was very serene and, then we went back to the dock.”

Watching water glistening under the sky, and moving with the waves is breathtaking. You might be lucky enough to spot a sunset. The novelty of the experience also makes it exciting.

If you are in Abuja, Lagos or Rivers State, finding a place where commercial boat rides are taken is fairly easy.

Those in Abuja can always enjoy a boat ride at Jabi Lake Mall, Rivers State has an array of boats at Bonny Island and, for the folks in Lagos, they can always go to Kingfisher in Lekki, Lagos.

Don't go to any random waterfront for a boat ride with rickety boats and, without lifejackets.

A boat ride is perfect for a romantic date, arms around your love interest overlooking a perfect view.

It is also fun for a group outing, you and your squad playing music, taking pictures, and having a good time.