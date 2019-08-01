One of the most effective methods of tightening your vagina is through nutritional intervention.

A healthy diet will strengthen your pelvic floor and ensure its proper repair. Consuming foods that are high in natural estrogens also helps.

Such foods include:

1. Carrots, Berries and Apples

These fruits are high in natural estrogens which are also found in fenugreek, sesame seeds, pomegranates, soybeans and its products.

2. Whole wheat and Oats

It can be readily found in bread and pasta products, but make sure the label says “100 percent whole wheat.” Oats are particularly rich in avenanthramide, an antioxidant that protects the heart.

These natural products contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-itch, anti-irritant, and antiatherogenic activities. Oat kernel extracts with standardized levels of avenanthramide are ideal for skin, hair, baby and of course your vagina.

3. Corn

Corn can be extremely healthy for you when it's whole. A good source of B vitamins, magnesium, and phosphorus, whole corn is also thought to increase healthy gut flora, which can ward off diabetes, heart disease, and chronic inflammation.

Yellow corn, like the type we have in Nigeria, is also high in antioxidants.

4. Fish

Because it contains organic lean protein, fish particularly small fish, including salmon, mackerel and sardines, are anti-inflammatory omega-3 foods that are correlated with better brain, hormonal and nervous system health.

They help combat cancer and also help to re-tighten your vagina wall and muscles.

5. Eggs

Small, perfectly portioned, cheap, and super convenient. There’s a reason why bodybuilders eat eggs by the dozen.

With 6 grams in one large egg, they pack the perfect protein punch. They’re also one of the few foods considered to be a “complete protein,” because they contain all 9 essential amino acids, as well as Vitamins A, B, E, calcium, zinc and iron.