The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

Nelore cattle are known for their high auction prices. The high cost of these cows often leads to joint ownership by individuals or corporations.

Why the world most expensive cow was sold for that price

They are believed to be the future of Brazil's beef industry for a few key reasons:

Good genes for breeding: Their desirable traits make them ideal for breeding future generations of cattle. Environmental friendly: Nelore cattle might have a lower environmental impact compared to other breeds due to their unique characteristics. Heat tolerance: Their slow metabolism makes them resistant to the hot climate. Low-quality pastures: They can efficiently digest even low-quality forage. Pest resistance: Their tough skin helps them ward off parasites and insects.

Brazil's dominance in the beef market, with its massive herd of 225 million cattle (including Nelore), is likely to continue. This is partly due to the Nelore breed's exceptional ability to thrive in Brazil's challenging environment and China's battle with African swine fever, which killed and reduced their pig population and created a massive demand for Brazilian beef.