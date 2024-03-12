ADVERTISEMENT
The 5 most miserable countries in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

What countries are full of more miserable and depressed people?

The most miserable countries in the world [BIINDIA]
The Mental State of the World Report, an annual report by the Global Mind Project, examines the mental well-being of Internet-enabled populations worldwide.

1. Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan, a country in Central Asia, was once part of the Soviet Union. It faces challenges with corruption and human rights violations, including torture and restrictions on religious freedom.

2. United Kingdom - Two economic downturns since the pandemic, rising costs of living, expensive rent, and shaky trust in leaders makes the UK miserable.

3. South Africa - Despite significant disparities in development and social security between Somalia and South Africa, Somalia's residents report higher levels of happiness. South Africans are reportedly unhappy with the state of their country despite having it better than others.

4. Brazil - Despite increased consumer spending and industrial productivity, falling inflation and unemployment rates, Brazilians still feel powerless and hopeless.

5. Tajikistan - Located in Central Asia, poverty corruption, inefficient management and autocracy are main problems here.

Here’s what they discovered:

Surprisingly, richer countries like the UK and Australia rank lower in terms of mental well-being. Research suggests factors like early smartphone use, unhealthy eating habits, and weaker social connections (friendships and family). These factors seem more common in wealthier nations.

People around the world are still struggling, with no signs of things getting much better. This is despite a big drop in mental well-being during the pandemic itself.

Most miserable countries in the world [istockphoto]
Experts are wondering why things haven't bounced back. Could it be the way we live and work now? Working from home, relying heavily on technology, eating unhealthy food, and using disposable products might all be contributing to the problem.

People under 35 experienced the biggest mental health decline during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered. This adds to the existing issues younger generations already face.

The report looked at two things: overall mental well-being, how people are feeling mentally and coping with daily challenges, and how people handle everyday stresses.

It considered 47 different aspects of mental health, like memory, focus, and managing emotions.

The MHQ score isn't a universal measure of perfect mental health but rather a gauge of how well you feel you're coping in your situation.

