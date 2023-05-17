The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByDomino's

Enjoy Domino's awoof price slash
Enjoy Domino's awoof price slash

Recommended articles

In this month of May, there is something special just for you. In our usual way of making sure you enjoy a guilt-free delicious and tasty Pizza, we bring the sweetness just to complete your amazing flavourful experience with a month filled with flavour.

Looking for a location to make your month even more special? Then your best bet is Domino's Pizza.

With services and a Confam menu that guarantee both value for your money and your best indulgent experience. Domino’s Pizza with a mindset to always satisfy her customers has come again with offers and deals that you simply cannot let go of.

ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy Domino's awoof price slash
Enjoy Domino's awoof price slash Pulse Nigeria

We are making your May even more colour and exciting with "Awoof Price Slash" for a week! With this irresistible offer, you get any Medium Chicken pie or BBQ Chicken or Pepperoni from ₦2900.

Don’t dull, be ready to enjoy yourself to the fullest this week. Enjoy a whole four-day price slash from Monday, May 15 to Thursday, May 18.

Meanwhile, hurry to enjoy MORE with LESS with our ONLINE ONLY Promo this week!

Have it delivered in 20 minutes guaranteed, or you get a FREE medium pizza voucher! Available in ALL branches, nationwide! All you have to do is call 090-8888-9999 to have yours DELIVERED TO YOU IN 20 MINUTES, WITH ZERO DELIVERY FEE!

ADVERTISEMENT

To check up on other amazing deals visit the official Domino’s Pizza Nigeria website www.dominos.ng and place your order and have it delivered to you in 20 minutes or you get a FREE MEDIUM CLASSIC PIZZA VOUCHER.

#FeatureByDomino's

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals in 64 hours [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt