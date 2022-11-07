Peculiarities of names in Yoruba culture

There are 5 major classes of names in the Yoruba land: Orúkọ Àmútọ̀runwá, Orúkọ Àbísọ, Orúkọ Àbíkú, Orúkọ Ìnagijẹ and Oríkì.

Orúkọ Àmútọ̀runwá loosely translates to 'name brought from heaven' and is a pre-destined or generic name. It is given based on the unusual circumstance surrounding the child's birth.

An example is Táiwò, short for Tọ́-aiyé wò (taste the world), Kẹ́hìndé (last to come), which is given to twins. These names have links with the Yoruba birth and midwifery folklore.

Orúkọ Àbísọ which when translated means name given at birth, are acquired names. They are given to a child on the eighth day after delivery. They don't necessarily have anything to do with the child's birth, but they occasionally connect with significant events before or after the birth.

Some of these names include Ẹkúndayọ̀ (my tears have become joy), and Ayọ̀mídé (my joy has come), amongst others.

Orúkọ Abiku (predetermined to die) are given to children believed to be reincarnations of their dead siblings. The names are a form of a plea to the children to remain on earth. Dúrójaiyé (stay and enjoy the earth) and Málọmọ́ (don't leave again) are examples of orúkọ àbíkú.

Orúkọ Ìnagijẹ is a nickname or alias given to children based on the features they display. These names include names such as Dúdúyẹmí (usually given to a dark-skinned child), Ọ̀pẹ́lẹ́ngẹ́ (traditionally given to a skinny child).

Oríkì is the name given to praise children. They are pet names that mirror the parents' expectations for the child. Names like Àdùnní (the child is sweet to have) and Àyìndé (one who arrives when praised) are examples of oríkì.