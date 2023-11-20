ADVERTISEMENT
Ofada Rice Day Festival set for 5th edition

With the 2023 edition tagged ‘Ofadabration’, the event is aimed to feed Nigeria with Nigerian food, promoting the consumption of locally grown, healthful meals.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that being a Sunday event, the event will be a family fun-fair outing that will be curated in a manner that allows attendees, with their families (including children), to buy food from various vendors, in addition to items given out by sponsors, while watching different entertaining performances by multiple artists.

He said “This year’s event will take another shape as guests will be treated to live performance by veteran juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, Reminisce and a host of other talented artists that will be unveiled as the planning progresses''.

Hosted by Gbenga Adeyinka (GCFR) and Tomike Adeoye; the Ofada Rice Day Festival is equally an event that helps to provide vital information to support local farmers to increase cultivation, enhancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The festival will also impact agro tourism by attracting tourists and visitors who are interested in experiencing Nigeria’s unique culinary traditions. Hence, the partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State, further bolsters these efforts.

The Ofada Rice Day Festival, an initiative of Ofadaboy is not just a cultural experience but a strategic initiative to promote food security, good health, and agricultural prosperity, ensuring a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

The World Ofada Rice Day Festival is an indigenous event hosted to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage and celebrate her exquisite food, fashion, and diverse expression of her culture. Over the years, this event has earned its place in the Lagos social calendar, recording a massive turnout of participants in various editions and generating significant buzz across social and traditional media. This year’s edition will be held, like the previous editions at Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos. With an estimated guest size of over 6,000 participants and over 30 indigenous food varieties on display and major entertainers on stage, this year’s edition promises to be bigger and grander than previous editions.

“Before Ofadaboy, Ofada rice was only a staple food accessible to very few. With Ofadaboy, Ofada rice has become widely accessible and now has a day of celebration; World Ofada Rice Day,” Fletcher explained.

He further revealed that the initiative was all in a bid to glamorise African cuisine and bring its unique taste, style, and presentation to life.

