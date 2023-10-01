Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

As Nigeria prepares to mark another chapter in storied history, this partnership pays homage to the nation’s rich history, diversity, and unity on the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Johnnie Walker, a brand synonymous with excellence, has joined forces with the immensely talented Anny Robert to capture the soul of a nation through his lens.

Together, they embark on an artistic odyssey which culminates in an exhibition set to hold in Lagos- the melting pot of Nigerian culture and creative excellence.

With the launch of an official Independence Look-book, Anny Robert is set to take us on a visceral voyage through the beauty in different Nigerian crafts from traditional facial scarification, to iconic hairstyles and unique architecture-- each image an ode to Nigeria’s legacy and the enduring cultures of its people.

As demonstrated by its previous initiatives including Keep-Walking Lagos, an ingenious sustainability campaign which saw the brand pull art from thin air, the Maryland Independence Tunnel Revamp, and the highly anticipated Walker’s District Parties, Johnnie Walker, with its recent Independence collaboration, once again establishes its commitment to supporting Nigerian culture, excellence and creativity.

Johnnie Walker invites you to join this exhilarating journey to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity and creative excellence this Independence Day. Follow @johnniewalkerng to experience the beauty, pride and resilience of Nigeria through the lens of Anny Robert and the spirit of Johnnie Walker.

