ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJohnnieWalker

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker
Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Recommended articles

As Nigeria prepares to mark another chapter in storied history, this partnership pays homage to the nation’s rich history, diversity, and unity on the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Johnnie Walker, a brand synonymous with excellence, has joined forces with the immensely talented Anny Robert to capture the soul of a nation through his lens.

Together, they embark on an artistic odyssey which culminates in an exhibition set to hold in Lagos- the melting pot of Nigerian culture and creative excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the launch of an official Independence Look-book, Anny Robert is set to take us on a visceral voyage through the beauty in different Nigerian crafts from traditional facial scarification, to iconic hairstyles and unique architecture-- each image an ode to Nigeria’s legacy and the enduring cultures of its people.

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker
Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Pulse Nigeria

As demonstrated by its previous initiatives including Keep-Walking Lagos, an ingenious sustainability campaign which saw the brand pull art from thin air, the Maryland Independence Tunnel Revamp, and the highly anticipated Walker’s District Parties, Johnnie Walker, with its recent Independence collaboration, once again establishes its commitment to supporting Nigerian culture, excellence and creativity.

Johnnie Walker invites you to join this exhilarating journey to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity and creative excellence this Independence Day. Follow @johnniewalkerng to experience the beauty, pride and resilience of Nigeria through the lens of Anny Robert and the spirit of Johnnie Walker.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByJohnnieWalker

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

5 cute animals that are actually dangerous

5 cute animals that are actually dangerous

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Burna Boy and 4 other Nigerians shaping the global fashion industry - BOF

Burna Boy and 4 other Nigerians shaping the global fashion industry - BOF

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

What Nigeria needs to fix in the tourism sector, according to an expert

What Nigeria needs to fix in the tourism sector, according to an expert

If you attended a Nigerian university, these 8 things likely happened

If you attended a Nigerian university, these 8 things likely happened

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient Rome was wild [viatemporis]

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

Nigeria boasts lots of delectable dishes [Face2face African]

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

Consider getting a guinea fowl on your property today [Kiwi Gardener]

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards