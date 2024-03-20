Meet the tribe with the longest hair in Africa: The secrets of their ankle-length hair

What's the secret? It isn't a secret from the past; it's a living tradition passed down through generations.

Here's how the Mbalantu women achieved this remarkable hair growth

Pulse Nigeria

1. Natural Moisture

The Mbalantu women use a particular homemade blend of "omutyuula" (acacia) bark and fat. This keeps their hair moisturised and avoids damage and breakage at a young age.

2. Ceremonial Hair Care

As a Mbalantu girl matures, her hair becomes a part of her journey. Around the age of 12, specific ceremonies are held to promote hair development. The girl is required to coat her hair with a thick paste prepared from the finely powdered tree bark of the "Omutyuula" tree mixed with fat.

The young girl will live with this thick combination on her scalp for years before it is freed to reveal the hair.

3. Unique Styling Techniques

Pulse Nigeria

After the base is built, fruit pips and long sinew strands are tied to the hair, which finally evolves into the characteristic "Eembuvi" braid. These braids reach the ground by the time a girl reaches the "Ohango" initiation ritual at the age of 16, symbolising her passage into womanhood.

5. Continuous Care

As a mature woman, her hair receives an additional coating of the "omutyuula" mixture to keep it growing. When married, the "Eembuvi" braids are organised into a headpiece, which can be so heavy that it requires support from a rope or skin strap. This style represents her marital status and only changes during big life events such as motherhood.