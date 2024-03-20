ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Meet the tribe with the longest hair in Africa: The secrets of their ankle-length hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Forget the myth that black women have short hair. The Mbalantu women in Africa have really long hair.

Braided Rapunzels of Namibia [ancientorgins]
Braided Rapunzels of Namibia [ancientorgins]

In Namibia and Angola, the Mbalantu women proudly defy expectations with their long hair that reaches their ankles. They are often called the Braided Rapunzels.

Recommended articles

What's the secret? It isn't a secret from the past; it's a living tradition passed down through generations.

Mbalantu women and their hairstyles have inspired modern braids [x]
Mbalantu women and their hairstyles have inspired modern braids [x] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Mbalantu women use a particular homemade blend of "omutyuula" (acacia) bark and fat. This keeps their hair moisturised and avoids damage and breakage at a young age.

As a Mbalantu girl matures, her hair becomes a part of her journey. Around the age of 12, specific ceremonies are held to promote hair development. The girl is required to coat her hair with a thick paste prepared from the finely powdered tree bark of the "Omutyuula" tree mixed with fat.

The young girl will live with this thick combination on her scalp for years before it is freed to reveal the hair.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Eembuvi braid looks like many popular braided hairstyles [facebook]
The Eembuvi braid looks like many popular braided hairstyles [facebook] Pulse Nigeria

After the base is built, fruit pips and long sinew strands are tied to the hair, which finally evolves into the characteristic "Eembuvi" braid. These strands reach the ground by the time a girl enters the "Ohango" initiation ceremony at sixteen.

After the base is built, fruit pips and long sinew strands are tied to the hair, which finally evolves into the characteristic "Eembuvi" braid. These braids reach the ground by the time a girl reaches the "Ohango" initiation ritual at the age of 16, symbolising her passage into womanhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a mature woman, her hair receives an additional coating of the "omutyuula" mixture to keep it growing. When married, the "Eembuvi" braids are organised into a headpiece, which can be so heavy that it requires support from a rope or skin strap. This style represents her marital status and only changes during big life events such as motherhood.

The famous knotless braids and many braid hairstyles are inspired by the Mbalantu women's "Eembuvi" braids. Their commitment to tradition and distinctive hair care practices demonstrate the value of culture.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should romantic partners tell each other how much they earn?

Should romantic partners tell each other how much they earn?

Club Red launches exclusive 'Red Nights' event series at Ikoyi Club 1938

Club Red launches exclusive 'Red Nights' event series at Ikoyi Club 1938

How to recover from past sexual trauma

How to recover from past sexual trauma

London to Lagos by road driver Pelumi Nubi postpones arrival to Lagos

London to Lagos by road driver Pelumi Nubi postpones arrival to Lagos

Quick and easy ways to get rid of hiccups

Quick and easy ways to get rid of hiccups

Meet the tribe with the longest hair in Africa: The secrets of their ankle-length hair

Meet the tribe with the longest hair in Africa: The secrets of their ankle-length hair

How to check UBA account balance

How to check UBA account balance

End procrastination and boost productivity with this simple 5-Minute Rule

End procrastination and boost productivity with this simple 5-Minute Rule

7 types of stress adults face and how to deal with them

7 types of stress adults face and how to deal with them

These 5 frustrated dog breeds are unhappy with their owners

These 5 frustrated dog breeds are unhappy with their owners

4 signs your partner is hiding another family

4 signs your partner is hiding another family

You can learn to be happy, scientists offer 1 crucial tip

You can learn to be happy, scientists offer 1 crucial tip

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT