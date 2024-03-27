Pelumi Nubi assures fans she's okay after car crash

She posted, “Miraculously, I emerged unharmed from the accident—I survived. A big thank you for all your love, prayers, and good thoughts."

On whether she will continue the journey, she says that she will: “I’m taking it easy for now, but I’m going to keep going. The journey is far from over, and with renewed strength and your unwavering support, I will continue to move forward.”

Pelumi Nubi, who is driving from London to Lagos by car, encountered a car accident during her journey in Liberia.

Sharing the incident on Instagram, Pelumi posted a picture of her vehicle involved in the accident, along with scenes from inside the ambulance and hospital. This trended online, with many people showing an outpouring of support, prayers, and goodwill.

She began driving from London to Lagos on January 31, 2024. Initially, she was supposed to arrive in Lagos on March 31, but for unforeseen reasons, she postponed it to April 7. With this new development, her arrival date will most likely be pushed further.