ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Discover everything about this special holy day, which launches Christians into the Lenten season.

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]
Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

Recommended articles

Here are some tips for Christians who are fasting during this period.

As Lent is the period to give up worldly things, the best technique is to get rid of and avoid the things might have some influence over you.

ADVERTISEMENT
Drinking water
Drinking water ece-auto-gen

Most times while fasting, you begin to experience headaches and dizziness, especially during a dry fast. This is because your blood sugar is falling because of your hunger strike and you are feeling dehydrated because of lack of water.

It is therefore advisable to drink at least a glass of water before grubbing up on your food.

ADVERTISEMENT
Watermelon and grapes [ways and how]
Watermelon and grapes [ways and how] Pulse Nigeria

Easily digestible fruits with high water content such as grapes and watermelon are best for re-hydrating the body and getting you feeling a bit back-to-normal. They will provide the body with energy and essential nutrients. Other fruits include but are not limited to dates, pineapple, paw paw, apple, bananas. Avoid citrus fruits, such as grapefruits, as their high acidic content may upset your stomach.

Plantain salad imoyo [Kitchen butterfly]
Plantain salad imoyo [Kitchen butterfly] Pulse Nigeria

Eat one or more hard boiled eggs or finish up with some greens. Eggs are one of the easiest ways to restock your body with protein as one egg supplies six grams of high-quality protein and all nine essential amino acid.

ADVERTISEMENT
Efo riro vegetable soup [Sisi jemimah]
Efo riro vegetable soup [Sisi jemimah] Pulse Nigeria

Vegetable soups, while also easily digestible, provide the body with Vitamins A through E as well as many essential minerals. According to Kitchen Butterfly, examples of soups for breaking your fast include pepper soup, mushroom soup, chestnut & meatball soup, dumpling soup, mustard soup and tapioca & coconut soup.

Seafood pasta [Nigerian Lazy Chef]
Seafood pasta [Nigerian Lazy Chef] Pulse Nigeria

Include complex carbohydrate in your meal when you break too. An example of this is sweet potatoes, which provide just the right amount of energy without excessively raising your blood sugar levels. They are also loaded with beta-carotene, Vitamin C and potassium. Other meals include yam, chicken, fish, beef, lamb, rice, seafood, pasta, etc.

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Research reveals 10 fashion mistakes to avoid on Valentine's Day

Research reveals 10 fashion mistakes to avoid on Valentine's Day

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Japa separated them –– this is how they’ll celebrate Valentine’s Day

Japa separated them –– this is how they’ll celebrate Valentine’s Day

Pulse Nigeria wins 'Publisher of the Year' at TikTok Top Creator Awards

Pulse Nigeria wins 'Publisher of the Year' at TikTok Top Creator Awards

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your crush

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your crush

Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

He still loves you even if he doesn't do these 5 things for you on Val's day

He still loves you even if he doesn't do these 5 things for you on Val's day

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights