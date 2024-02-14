5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Here are some tips for Christians who are fasting during this period.

1. Avoid those things that tempt you

As Lent is the period to give up worldly things, the best technique is to get rid of and avoid the things might have some influence over you.

2. Drink water first

Most times while fasting, you begin to experience headaches and dizziness, especially during a dry fast. This is because your blood sugar is falling because of your hunger strike and you are feeling dehydrated because of lack of water.

It is therefore advisable to drink at least a glass of water before grubbing up on your food.

3. Eats lots of fresh fruits

Easily digestible fruits with high water content such as grapes and watermelon are best for re-hydrating the body and getting you feeling a bit back-to-normal. They will provide the body with energy and essential nutrients. Other fruits include but are not limited to dates, pineapple, paw paw, apple, bananas. Avoid citrus fruits, such as grapefruits, as their high acidic content may upset your stomach.

4. Go for protein and veggies over carbs

Eat one or more hard boiled eggs or finish up with some greens. Eggs are one of the easiest ways to restock your body with protein as one egg supplies six grams of high-quality protein and all nine essential amino acid.

Vegetable soups, while also easily digestible, provide the body with Vitamins A through E as well as many essential minerals. According to Kitchen Butterfly, examples of soups for breaking your fast include pepper soup, mushroom soup, chestnut & meatball soup, dumpling soup, mustard soup and tapioca & coconut soup.

5. Eat carbs too

