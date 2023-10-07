Lagos Cocktail Week returns with 9th edition

Launched in 2014, Lagos Cocktail Week was founded with the aim of highlighting the pinnacle of Nigeria's cocktail culture. Its overarching objective is to solidify the recognition of the cocktail industry as a vital component of the Nigerian beverage sector.

This event can be aptly characterized as a convergence of cocktail enthusiasts, providing a platform for both beverage brands and devotees of exceptional cocktails and mocktails to explore a diverse range of flavors.

The festivities began with Africa's premier Bartender Competition, featuring bartenders from acclaimed Nigerian venues competing in diverse challenges to display their individual style, creativity, and panache.

Following this, the event continued with lively semifinals at Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, where top mixologists went head-to-head. The ultimate showdown will take place at the bustling Cocktail Village, culminating in the grand finals on October 20th at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre.

Discussing the ninth edition in detail, Lara Rawa, the Founder of Lagos Cocktail Week, mentioned that the theme for this year's event is "Sip, Savor and Celebrate."

Lara Rawa explained that the theme "Sip, Savor and Celebrate" was chosen for this year's Lagos Cocktail Week to encapsulate the essence of the event. She emphasized that it's about indulging in the rich flavors of cocktails, savoring the experience, and ultimately celebrating the art of mixology and the vibrant cocktail culture in Lagos.

This theme aims to create a memorable and enjoyable atmosphere for attendees, encouraging them to fully immerse themselves in the world of cocktails and appreciate the craftsmanship behind them. The distinguished Cocktail Village, a unique highlight of the event, is scheduled for October 19th-20th at the Balmoral Convention Center.

Highlighted Features:

Complimentary Cocktail Sampling

Live Entertainment and Music

Interactive Games and Challenges

Thrilling Grand Finale Bar Battle Competition

Discounted Cocktails at partner bars and Restaurants from the October 13th - October 20th, 2023

Secure your place at this epic celebration of flavor, music, and competition. Visit www.lagoscocktail.com where you can also buy the #CocktailVillage wristband for full access to the LCW or connect with us on social media on twitter and instagram for event updates and ticketing details.

For Inquiries and Press Passes, Contact: Email: admin@lagoscocktail.com/press@lagoscocktail.com Phone Number: 0903 970 2993

Join us for a week of unforgettable experiences at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023. Elevate your evenings, savor exceptional cocktails, and celebrate the art of mixology in style.

Lagos Cocktail Week is Proudly sponsored by: Sterling Bank, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine Whiskey,Chivas Regal, Olmeca, Tequila,Beefeater Gin , Johnnie-Walker Gordon’s Gin. Captain Morgan ,Smirnoff Vodka Bombay Sapphaire ,D’usse, Cognac Nestle Water , Flirt Vodka, Jack Daniels, Famous Grouse, Fayrouz, Desperadoes Star Radler and Supported By Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Cultural, Eventi Cocktails,Balmoral Events, Events Design Studio & Events Racks.

Media Partners: TVC, Max FM, BellaNaija, Silverbird TV,Ziva NG, The Will Downtown,Pulse NG, Zikoko Mag, Media Room Hub, ThisDayStyle, Leading Ladies Africa,& Lagos City Info.

