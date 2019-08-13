Kunu, also known as Kunu Zaki, is a non-alcoholic Nigerian beverage made of germinated grain known as millet.

This drink is popular in Northern Nigeria and prepared mostly by the Hausas. The key ingredient used in preparing kunu, millet, is very nutritious and beneficial to human health, thus making kunu a very nutritional drink.

Kunu is highly recommended for vegetarians and can be taken with bread or snacks.

Health Benefits of Kunu

1. It is known to help reduce the risks associated with diabetes.

2. The key ingredient, millet, contains a poly nutrient called lignin, which has cancer-fighting properties and is beneficial in the treatment of heart disease.

3. Kunu is good for women that have reached the stage of menopause as it helps them relax their muscles.

4. It is also recommended for nursing mothers as it helps increase the flow of their breast milk.

5. Due to its ginger content, it lowers the cholesterol level and prevents the formation of blood clots.

6. It is rich in fibre, thus helping to promote a healthy digestive system.

7. It also helps in the prevention of chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.