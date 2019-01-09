Days on a large boat while soaking in the sun and salty seawater sounds great!

Cruises may not be used to what we're used to, but they're a unique experience, especially to the sea. A cruise can take you wherever there is an ocean.

However, here are some hot cruise destinations for first-timers:

Jamaica

Bahamas

Bermuda

Turks and Caicos

Cayman Islands

Virgin islands

Puerto Rico

Mexico

Alaska

These destinations are mostly loads of paradise islands, white-sand beaches and turquoise blue waters. Some cruises pass through cities that offer exciting activities, rich culture and historic sites and can offer guided excursions ashore.

Getting on a ship

There are no departure ports in Africa. The closest bets are in the United States, Britain, Venice, Amsterdam, Spain, Canada, Italy and Dubai.

The prices of cruises depend on the number of nights, type of cruise, packages and the route. For example, an 11-night Caribbean cruise is estimated at $1200-$1300.

For Travel Document requirements, they vary by destination and your citizenship. If you have booked your cruise, you can proceed to process visas for the destinations you intend to step off at. However, there are destinations where you only need a valid US, Canadian or UK visa to gain entry into. Check out how to maximize your US visa and UK visa.

While cruises can last from a few days to a few months, see some of the ways you can enjoy yourself on a cruise ship:

Eat Eat Eat!

You'll be spending a lot of time onboard but food will not be a worry for you. Explore gourmet and intercontinental meals prepared by professional chefs. Most times, the meals are offered in your vacation package so you're good to go!

Live entertainment

Live entertainment such as shows and cultural presentations are a sure deal when you're on a cruise. Broadway shows, for example, do no come cheap normally, but if your package brings you the experience then that's a huge plus!

Spa services

You can spend a relaxing afternoon or evening getting pampered and polished. Spa services sometimes come as a package deal with the cost of your ticket.

Lounge by the poolside

Most cruise ships have elaborate swimming pools, jacuzzis, etc where you can swim, lounge and soak up the sun.