Ramadan, a holy month of spiritual reflection and devotion, requires Muslims to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk.
3 practical tips for fasting Muslims to stay hydrated during Ramadan
While this spiritual practice brings immense blessings, it also presents the challenge of dehydration throughout the day.
Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating, hindering your ability to fully engage in Ramadan rituals.
How to stay hydrated during Ramadan
Here are 3 practical tips to ensure you stay adequately hydrated during Ramadan:
1. Plan your water intake
- Pre-dawn (Suhoor): This pre-dawn meal window presents a golden opportunity to replenish fluids lost overnight. Opt for water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and tomatoes. Enjoy a healthy serving of hydrating soups or yoghurt alongside water.
- Night time (Iftar): Break your fast with water or dates, known for their natural sugars and electrolytes. Avoid sugary drinks or excessive caffeine, as they can dehydrate you further. Throughout the evening, prioritise water over caffeinated beverages and sugary juices.
- Nightly schedule: Develop a water consumption schedule for the evening hours. Aim to drink small sips of water at regular intervals throughout the night. Consider setting gentle reminders on your phone or using a water-tracking app to stay on course.
2. Enhance your water with electrolytes
Electrolytes are minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that play a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance in the body. During a fast, these minerals can be depleted. Here's how to incorporate electrolytes into your water;
- Natural sources: Add a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime to your water. Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and can be a refreshing alternative.
- Electrolyte supplements: Consider consulting your doctor about incorporating sugar-free electrolyte tablets or powders into your water. These can help replenish lost electrolytes and combat dehydration.
3. Include water-rich seeds
Seeds like chia seeds and flaxseeds are not only a good source of healthy fats and fibre, but they also act as natural thickeners. Soaking them in water creates a gel-like consistency that can help water stay in your system longer. Experiment with different seed combinations and flavours to create a refreshing and hydrating drink.
By incorporating these simple strategies into your Ramadan routine, you can ensure you stay adequately hydrated throughout the day.
Remember, proper hydration is vital for maintaining good health and maximising your spiritual experience during this holy month. May this Ramadan be filled with blessings and ease for all Muslims.
