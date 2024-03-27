ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 practical tips for fasting Muslims to stay hydrated during Ramadan

Samiah Ogunlowo

By incorporating these simple strategies into your Ramadan routine, you can ensure you stay adequately hydrated throughout the day.

Staying hydrated during Ramadan is important [Adobe Stock]
Staying hydrated during Ramadan is important [Adobe Stock]

Ramadan, a holy month of spiritual reflection and devotion, requires Muslims to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk.

Recommended articles

While this spiritual practice brings immense blessings, it also presents the challenge of dehydration throughout the day.

Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating, hindering your ability to fully engage in Ramadan rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 3 practical tips to ensure you stay adequately hydrated during Ramadan:

  • Pre-dawn (Suhoor): This pre-dawn meal window presents a golden opportunity to replenish fluids lost overnight. Opt for water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and tomatoes. Enjoy a healthy serving of hydrating soups or yoghurt alongside water.
  • Night time (Iftar): Break your fast with water or dates, known for their natural sugars and electrolytes. Avoid sugary drinks or excessive caffeine, as they can dehydrate you further. Throughout the evening, prioritise water over caffeinated beverages and sugary juices.
  • Nightly schedule: Develop a water consumption schedule for the evening hours. Aim to drink small sips of water at regular intervals throughout the night. Consider setting gentle reminders on your phone or using a water-tracking app to stay on course.

Electrolytes are minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that play a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance in the body. During a fast, these minerals can be depleted. Here's how to incorporate electrolytes into your water;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Natural sources: Add a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime to your water. Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and can be a refreshing alternative.
  • Electrolyte supplements: Consider consulting your doctor about incorporating sugar-free electrolyte tablets or powders into your water. These can help replenish lost electrolytes and combat dehydration.

Seeds like chia seeds and flaxseeds are not only a good source of healthy fats and fibre, but they also act as natural thickeners. Soaking them in water creates a gel-like consistency that can help water stay in your system longer. Experiment with different seed combinations and flavours to create a refreshing and hydrating drink.

Experiment with different seed combinations [Quora]
Experiment with different seed combinations [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

By incorporating these simple strategies into your Ramadan routine, you can ensure you stay adequately hydrated throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, proper hydration is vital for maintaining good health and maximising your spiritual experience during this holy month. May this Ramadan be filled with blessings and ease for all Muslims.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I Tried an Inflatable Butt Plug and It Was Absolutely Ridiculous

I Tried an Inflatable Butt Plug and It Was Absolutely Ridiculous

7 foods to eat for longer stamina and sex drive

7 foods to eat for longer stamina and sex drive

The dark sides of vaping and why you shouldn't indulge in it

The dark sides of vaping and why you shouldn't indulge in it

Be inspired by leading voices at The Hive by Providus Bank!

Be inspired by leading voices at The Hive by Providus Bank!

What Does It Mean to Be a 'Switch' in Bed? It Isn't Just About BDSM.

What Does It Mean to Be a 'Switch' in Bed? It Isn't Just About BDSM.

Do You Have A Spider Bite? These 7 Photos Can Help You Tell

Do You Have A Spider Bite? These 7 Photos Can Help You Tell

15 Foods That Help Improve Erections

15 Foods That Help Improve Erections

14 unexpected health benefits of orgasms

14 unexpected health benefits of orgasms

Yes, a Perineum Orgasm Is a Real Thing—and It's Incredible

Yes, a Perineum Orgasm Is a Real Thing—and It's Incredible

Here's how long it takes for alcohol to leave your system

Here's how long it takes for alcohol to leave your system

How to block MTN SIM card if lost or stolen

How to block MTN SIM card if lost or stolen

What you need to know about the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure

What you need to know about the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Our dreams are usually influenced by daily experiences, emotions, and subconscious desires [Freepik]

Here are common things people rarely dream about

A golden crucifix [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

Holy Week: Theme & name of each day leading to Good Friday

Pelumi Nubi and her hair called Oluwa Lumi meaning the lord lights my path [Instagram]

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi’s car crashes

Embrace the convenience and tradition of planning ahead [Pinterest]

5 ways to meal prep during Ramadan