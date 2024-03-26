Breaking news:
5 ways to meal prep during Ramadan

Samiah Ogunlowo

Ensuring proper nourishment for pre-dawn meals (Suhoor) and evening meals (Iftar) is important.

Embrace the convenience and tradition of planning ahead [Pinterest]
Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide, brings a shift in daily routines.

While the spiritual focus takes centre stage, ensuring proper nourishment for pre-dawn meals (Suhoor) and evening meals (Iftar) remains important.

Meal prepping, a practice of planning and preparing meals in advance, can be a valuable tool during Ramadan, promoting convenience and allowing you to focus on prayer and reflection.

Here are five effective ways to incorporate meal prep into your Ramadan routine:

The cornerstone of successful meal prep is planning. Dedicate some time before Ramadan to create a meal plan that caters to your preferences and dietary needs.

Consider incorporating a variety of dishes to maintain a balanced diet throughout the month. Prioritise dishes that store well and can be easily reheated or enjoyed cold, minimising the need for extensive last-minute cooking.

Embrace the power of batch cooking. Double or triple recipes while preparing Suhoor or Iftar meals. The extra portions can be stored in airtight containers in the refrigerator or freezer for later consumption. This approach saves time and ensures you have readily available, nutritious meals throughout the holy month.

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and bulgur wheat are excellent staples for meal prep. They cook in bulk quantities, reheat well, and provide sustained energy for long fasting hours. Prepare a large pot of grains early in the week and incorporate them into various dishes throughout Ramadan.

Save precious time during Suhoor and Iftar by chopping vegetables, fruits, and herbs in advance. Store them in airtight containers in the refrigerator to maintain freshness. Pre-portioning ingredients like nuts, seeds, and dried fruits can also be a helpful time-saver, especially for preparing quick Suhoor meals.

Pre-chop and portion [Food Talk Daily]
Don't underestimate the power of soups and salads. Prepare a large pot of soup of choice early in the week. These hearty soups can be reheated for Suhoor or enjoyed at Iftar with a side dish.

Don't underestimate the power of soups [Discover Africa Blog]
Salads with pre-chopped vegetables, protein sources like grilled chicken or chickpeas, and a simple dressing offer a refreshing and healthy option for Suhoor or Iftar.

By incorporating these meal prep strategies, you can approach Ramadan with a sense of organisation and peace of mind. Meal prepping allows you to prioritise spiritual reflection and enjoy delicious, nutritious meals throughout the holy month.

Embrace the convenience and tradition of planning ahead, ensuring a fulfilling and enriching Ramadan experience.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

