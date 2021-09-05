Brownies are soft, sweet confectionaries that are so seamless to make once you have an oven.
How to make sweet and fluffy brownies
If you’ve gone to a few parties, one party favourite is brownies easily made at home.
Here are the ingredients you need.
- ½ cup of Butter.
Butter is better than vegetable oil because it adds flavour to it.
- One cup of white Sugar
You need sugar because the unsweetened cocoa powder has a bitter taste.
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup of unsweetened Cocoa powder.
Cocoa powder adds the chocolate flavour to brownies There is no brownie without cocoa powder
- ¼ teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon vanilla extract will both bring out the flavour in the brownie.
- Eggs (two) gives your brownie some structure.
- 1/4 tablespoon of baking powder.
The process
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Apply vegetable oil to grease the pan and apply some flour too.
- In a big frying pan, melt 1/2 cup butter.
- Then pour the following things into the butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix with cocoa, flour, salt, and baking powder.
- Spread batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
