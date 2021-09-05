RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make sweet and fluffy brownies

Temi Iwalaiye

If you’ve gone to a few parties, one party favourite is brownies easily made at home.

Brownies are sweet and delicious confections [bakedbyanintrovert]
Brownies are soft, sweet confectionaries that are so seamless to make once you have an oven.

Here are the ingredients you need.

  • ½ cup of Butter.  

Butter is better than vegetable oil because it adds flavour to it.

  • One cup of white Sugar 

You need sugar because the unsweetened cocoa powder has a bitter taste.

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup of unsweetened Cocoa powder.

Cocoa powder adds the chocolate flavour to brownies There is no brownie without cocoa powder

  • ¼ teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon vanilla extract will both bring out the flavour in the brownie. 
  • Eggs (two) gives your brownie some structure.
  • 1/4 tablespoon of baking powder.

The process

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Apply vegetable oil to grease the pan and apply some flour too.
  • In a big frying pan, melt 1/2 cup butter. 
  • Then pour the following things into the butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix with cocoa, flour, salt, and baking powder.
  • Spread batter into prepared pan.
  •   Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. 

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

