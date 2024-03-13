How to make money on Facebook

You have probably been using Facebook for years and you spend so much time on it. Well, it is best to convert that time spent into money, and this can be done in several ways. Here are five ways to earn money on Facebook;

1. Monetise your Facebook account

One major way to earn money from Facebook is monetising your account. This works really well if you are a content creator on Facebook or you just love posting lots of random stuff on Facebook. You can easily monetise the content you share.

Monetisation of your content on Facebook can be done using several ways, here are some of them;

Using stars and gifts

Facebook has a feature known as Facebook Stars that helps users to monetise their content. With these Stars, you can make money from Facebook when viewers of your content buy Stars and send them to you whenever you are live. In addition, there is also a feature when viewers of your content can buy you virtual gifts on Facebook using these Stars.

In-stream ads

Another way to earn money from Facebook is the use of In-stream ads. This works if you are the type that uploads video content on Facebook. Facebook has a feature where you can customise ads that will be added to your videos and you end up earning money from that.

Subscriptions

You can also monetise your Facebook Page by activating paid subscriptions. With paid subscriptions, your followers will have to subscribe in order to have special access to your content on Facebook and you end up earning money from Facebook.

Monetising your Facebook page however comes with a catch. There is a requirement that you must meet in order to be able to monetise your Facebook page in order to make money from the platform. Some requirements include at least 10,000 followers or 250 return viewers and 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 watch minutes in the last 60 days.

You can check if you are eligible by going to Meta Business Suite on Facebook, select the Page that you want to check and click the Monetisation tab.

2. Facebook Marketplace

Another cool way to make money on Facebook is selling on the Facebook Marketplace. Unlike monetisation explained earlier, you do not need to meet specific requirements before you can sell on Facebook Marketplace. It is as easy as going to Facebook Marketplace and tapping the “Create New Listing” option in order to list any product you want to sell.

This product has to be a physical product, cannot be an animal, a medical or health product or a service you are offering. You will be required to provide the images, description, and price of the item you want to sell and the rest is pretty easy.

3. Affiliate marketing on Facebook

If you run or own a Facebook Page or Group, you can totally use that to earn money on Facebook. This can be done via affiliate marketing. This will only work if you have a good number of followers on your Facebook Page or Group, you can use that medium to sell products, services or do affiliate marketing.

4. Facebook social media manager

You can also earn money on Facebook as a social media manager. This is a role that involves managing the Facebook pages of companies, brands or influencers. Your role will be to grow the page you are managing and sometimes, you might be required to create content for them.

5. Through paid sponsorships

Another quite popular way to earn money on Facebook is via sponsorship deals from brands. Lots of brands are always on the lookout for pages with a large number of followers to advertise their products. So, if you have a Facebook Page, Group or even your profile with lots of followers, you can earn money on Facebook. Sometimes, these brands might reach out to you or you can even take the step to contact them and establish a partnership.