Perfect as a snack at any time of the day, making dry bofrot at home can be a fun and rewarding kitchen adventure.
DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home
Dry bofrot, the crunchy cousin to the beloved fluffy West African doughnut, is a favorite for those who love a good crunch.
Let's get into the nitty-gritty of whipping up this crispy treat, ensuring you get to enjoy a taste of tradition right from your kitchen.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons of salt
- 2 tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste)
- 1 packet (about 2 ¼ teaspoons) of active dry yeast
- 1 ¼ cups of warm water (not hot)
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil (plus more for frying)
- Optional: Additional spices such as nutmeg or cinnamon for flavor
Steps to make dry bofrot:
1. Prepare the dough:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, and active dry yeast, mixing the dry ingredients thoroughly.
- Gradually add the warm water to the dry ingredients, mixing continuously until a dough begins to form.
- Add the 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the dough and knead until the dough becomes smooth and elastic. This should take about 5-10 minutes of kneading by hand. If using a stand mixer, knead with the dough hook attachment on a medium setting.
2. First rise:
- Once the dough is kneaded, form it into a ball and place it in a greased bowl. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let the dough rise in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 1 hour.
3. Shape the bofrot:
- After the dough has risen, punch it down to release any air bubbles. Then, take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls. You can adjust the size based on your preference, but they typically should be about the size of a golf ball.
4. Second rise (Optional):
- Place the shaped balls on a tray, cover them with a clean cloth, and let them rise for an additional 15-30 minutes. This step is optional but helps to make the bofrot slightly puffier.
5. Fry the bofrot:
- Heat a deep frying pan or pot with a generous amount of vegetable oil over medium heat. The oil is ready when a small piece of dough dropped into it sizzles and begins to fry immediately.
- Fry the dough balls in batches, careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry them until they are golden brown and cooked through, which usually takes about 2-3 minutes per side.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the bofrot from the oil and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil.
Enjoy:
Serve your dry bofrot warm or at room temperature. They can be enjoyed plain, sprinkled with some roasted groundnut, or with some Asaana. Enjoy the crispy, golden exterior and the soft, bread-like interior of your homemade dry bofrot!
