Try this banana oatmeal recipe! It is not only easy to make, but it is also affordable and nutrient-packed.

Gather the ingredients (eggs, oats, banana majorly). Mash the bananas. Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir together or blend. Pour a little coconut or vegetable oil in a pan and fry the batter in small scoops. Flip and cook for a few additional minutes. Serve warm!

The oats soften in the batter and are fairly undetectable in the finished pancakes

Here is a video guide below.

Interested in more homemade, healthy, and nutritious baby and toddler meals? Click here.