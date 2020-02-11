The downside of having oily skin include battling with different spots that came about from skin blemishes, pimples, etc.

Have you thought about the fact you still have so much oil on your skin after following your skincare routine religiously? This is because you only focus on the outward treatment only when you should also be taking note of what you take into your body.

It's no news that what you eat has a lot to do with your outward appearance. This is why you must pay attention to the foods you take. If you have oily skin, some foods should be on your diet list. This article will show the list of foods you should be on your order list.

Below is a list of foods that are healthy for oily skin.

1. Nuts

Nuts contain omega-3-fatty acids that regulate the oil produced by the skin [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

This food contains omega-3-fatty acids that regulate the oil produced by the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties help to improve the skin's texture. Ensure you don't overconsume this food. One handful per day is perfect.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber contains 96% of water, which automatically keeps the skin hydrated [Pulse Ghana]

It contains 96% of water, which automatically keeps the skin hydrated when consumed. Cucumber contains anti-oxidant contents and anti-inflammatory properties that help to prevent acne. It's cooling effect also hydrates the skin.

3. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is effective in the elimination of toxins from the body [ece-auto-gen]

Lemon juice is effective in the elimination of toxins from the body, which makes the skin clear and soft. With the presence of vitamin C, the skin gets rejuvenated and slows down aging. Regular intake controls oil production and cures other skin infections.

4. Banana

The presence of vitamin D and potassium makes banana acts as a detoxifier [Anass Bachar] Anass Bachar / EyeEm

The presence of vitamin D and potassium makes banana acts as a detoxifier. Consuming at least one banana each day can help prevent dirt from penetrating your skin and enhance great skin health.

5. Green vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach, broccoli helps to clear the skin [Daily Health Alerts]

Green vegetables like spinach, broccoli helps to clear the skin and regulate oil production since they do not contain any oil. Broccoli contains vitamin C that helps to regulate oil production and cure acne. It's nutrients also prevent blocked pores which allow your skin to breathe.