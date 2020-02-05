A nutritious meal helps you start your day and also put you on a good mood throughout the day.

Most people miss breakfast because they don't have the time to make one. Unfortunately, skipping breakfast has a lot to do with weight gain and also influences energy levels, mood, and cognitive function. Several studies consistently support the idea that consuming breakfast will make your visit to the hospital limited and a lower body mass index (BMI).

Some that have breakfast rarely eat healthily. They eat fried foods and other fat-related foods, which is not a healthy breakfast. A good breakfast should contain protein, stick-to-your-ribs fat, and some fiber-filled carbs. This is your key to feeling satisfied, energized, and not ready eat a better lunch.

If you don't know how to put these together, we got you covered. This article will give you some foods that make a healthy breakfast list. You can start following them from today.

1. Oatmeal

For the cereal lovers, oatmeal is the best breakfast choice [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

For the cereal lovers, oatmeal is the best breakfast choice. As a 100% whole-grain, they’re filled with fiber, plant-based protein, B-vitamins, and minerals, including iron, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients helps to reduce risk of having a heart disease thanks to a type of fiber called beta-glucan that has been shown to improve cholesterol levels. Oatmeal is also filling so you don't need to worry about getting hungry easily.

2. Eggs

Full of vitamins A, D, and B12, eggs are inexpensive and nutrient-dense breakfast options [ece-auto-gen]

Full of vitamins A, D, and B12, eggs are inexpensive and nutrient-dense breakfast options. Two large eggs contain more than 50% of the choline, which affects your memory, mood, and muscle control. Why would you drop this for an unhealthy option? Protein takes longer to digest than carbs, keeping you fuller, longer.

3. Greek yoghurt

Greek yogurt is a perfect grab-and-go option [ece-auto-gen]

Greek yogurt is a perfect grab-and-go option. Like regular yogurt, greek yogurt contains important nutrients such as calcium and B vitamins. It also provides double the protein of regular for around the same number of calories. You can find greek yoghurt in several supermarket. It's better to take the plain type rather than fruit-flavored varieties that are loaded with added simple sugars. If it's too boring, add fruits like berries, banana or a handful of walnut.

4. Bananas

Bananas help you fill up and come in their portable packaging [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Bananas helps to fill up the food. The folate and vitamin B6 in bananas help your body produce serotonin, which improves mood and reduce anxiety. For other interesting options, slice bananas on top of morning oats or make a banana smoothie.

5. Sweet potatoes

Just one medium-sized sweet potato provides almost 400% of your daily vitamin A [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Just one medium-sized sweet potato provides almost 400% of your daily vitamin A. How amazing is that?The flesh of potatois high in beta-carotene, which is improves the immune system. One sweet potato contains 15% the daily recommended fiber intake for everyone, which will lower LDL cholesterol levels. Sweet potato is a good replacement for your morning bread.