The famous groundnut soup is a Nigerian delicacy popular with the people of the Etsako tribe in Edo State.
Groundnut soup is a perfect blend of sweet and savory, the groundnut is always a winner and its difficult to find anyone who has tasted it and disliked it. The soup can be made with or without vegetable leaves.
You can make this delicacy for your family this weekend. Today's article will show you the steps you need to prepare the delicious soup.
Ingredients
1. 500g raw peeled groundnuts (peanuts)
2. Assorted meat and fish
3. Beef
4. Shaki (cow tripe)
5. Dry fish
6. Stockfish
7. Palm Oil
8. A small bunch of Nigerian Pumpkin leaves or 6 cubes Frozen
9. Spinach or Bitterleaf
10. 2 tablespoons ground crayfish
11. 2 big stock cubes
12. Salt & ground dry cayenne pepper: to taste.
Directions
- Start cooking the 'shaki' first as it is the toughest meat in the bunch. Always keep water to the same level as the contents of the pot and top it up as you cook.
- When the 'shaki' starts to curl, add the dry fish and stockfish.
- When the 'shaki' is almost done, add beef and stock cubes and cook till all the meat and fish are well done.
- Add the crayfish, salt, and pepper, cover and cook till it boils.
- Transfer the meat and fish to another pot/container leaving the stock in the pot.
- Add the ground groundnuts and stir very well till there are no lumps. Reduce the heat to very low and start cooking.
- Stir every 5 minutes and top up the water if necessary. This mixture burns easily so watch it closely and stir as often as necessary.
- Cook till a thin film of clear oil appears on the surface. This should take about 15 minutes. Add palm oil and stir very well.
- Add the beef and fish, stir and cook on low heat till it boils. For those who prefer their groundnut soup without vegetables, the soup is ready at this time. If you prefer it with vegetables then go to step 10.
- Add the vegetables, stir and leave to simmer. Stir again and it is done.