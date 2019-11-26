The famous groundnut soup is a Nigerian delicacy popular with the people of the Etsako tribe in Edo State.

Groundnut soup is a perfect blend of sweet and savory, the groundnut is always a winner and its difficult to find anyone who has tasted it and disliked it. The soup can be made with or without vegetable leaves.

You can make this delicacy for your family this weekend. Today's article will show you the steps you need to prepare the delicious soup.

Groundnut soup is a delicious delicacy you should try [Dobby's Signature] Dobby's Signature

Ingredients

1. 500g raw peeled groundnuts (peanuts)

2. Assorted meat and fish

3. Beef

4. Shaki (cow tripe)

5. Dry fish

6. Stockfish

7. Palm Oil

8. A small bunch of Nigerian Pumpkin leaves or 6 cubes Frozen

9. Spinach or Bitterleaf

10. 2 tablespoons ground crayfish

11. 2 big stock cubes

12. Salt & ground dry cayenne pepper: to taste.

Directions