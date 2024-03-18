ADVERTISEMENT
Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Miriam Mwende

Dive into the intricacies of Suhoor, dispel some myths, and find a complete menu for the pre-dawn Ramadan meal.

Woman in yellow hijab eating and drinking during Ramadan [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]
Woman in yellow hijab eating and drinking during Ramadan [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

As Ramadan graces us with its holy presence, Muslims worldwide embark on a journey of faith, reflection, and community.

Central to this sacred month is the practice of fasting from dawn until sunset. But before the day's fast begins, there's a special, often misunderstood meal known as Suhoor (also spelled Sahur, Sehri, or Sahari).

This is the pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims before they begin their fast at dawn (Fajr).

It can also be understood as the last meal eaten before the day's fasting begins, and it's meant to help sustain individuals throughout the day of fasting.

READ: 9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

Suhoor encapsulates the essence of Ramadhan: a blend of sacrifice, sustenance, and spiritual nourishment. It’s a reminder of the blessings of health, family, and community.

In navigating the sacred month, Suhoor is embraced as not just as a meal, but as a cherished ritual that prepares observers physically and spiritually for the day of fasting, reflection, and connection.

Suhoor is not just a meal; it's a spiritual and physical preparation for the day ahead.

The practice of consuming Suhoor is rooted deeply in Islamic tradition, with the Prophet Muhammad advising, "Take Suhoor as there is a blessing in it".

This pre-dawn meal is a time for nourishment, reflection, and intention-setting for the day of fasting ahead.

Timing is everything when it comes to Suhoor. It should be consumed in the early morning, just before the break of dawn and the Fajr (dawn) prayer.

This means the exact time for Suhoor varies throughout Ramadan and depends on your geographic location.

The aim is to finish your meal slightly before the call to the Fajr prayer, marking the start of the fast. Many Islamic apps and local mosques provide precise times to help you stay on track.

When it comes to Suhoor, think balance and hydration. The idea is not to overeat but to consume foods that are sustaining and hydrating.

Complex carbohydrates like oats, whole grains, and fibrous fruits and vegetables are excellent for providing slow-releasing energy throughout the day.

Proteins from eggs, yogurt, or lean meats help with satiety, and healthy fats from nuts and avocados support sustained energy levels.

Hydration is key, so plenty of water, and perhaps some hydrating fruits like watermelon, should be included.

Suhoor is more than a meal; it's a communal ritual that brings families and communities together. It’s a time of unity, where families wake up in the early hours to share a meal and prayers.

While it’s not mandatory to eat Suhoor in a group, the shared experience can strengthen bonds and offer a moment of peace and togetherness before the day begins.

For those living alone or away from family, joining community Suhoor events or virtual gatherings can provide a sense of belonging and shared experience.

QUIZ: Why do Muslim faithfuls avoid chewing gum during Ramadan?

One common misconception about Suhoor is the idea of overeating to sustain oneself throughout the day's fast. However, this approach is contrary to the principles of moderation in Islam and can actually make fasting more difficult.

Overeating can lead to discomfort, lethargy, and thirst during the day.

Instead, Suhoor should be balanced and nourishing, providing the body with the nutrients needed to sustain energy levels without overburdening it.

Here's a Suhoor menu designed to provide balanced nutrition, hydration, and sustained energy throughout your fasting day, complete with recipes that are both simple and delicious.

RECIPE: 5 mistakes that affect how your beef stew turns out

A bowl of oatmeal with Chia seeds, nuts, and berries [Image Credit: Cup of Couple]
A bowl of oatmeal with Chia seeds, nuts, and berries [Image Credit: Cup of Couple]

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cup rolled oats
  2. 2 cups milk (or any plant-based milk for a vegan option)
  3. 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  4. 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
  5. A handful of mixed berries (fresh or frozen)
  6. A handful of mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans), roughly chopped
  7. A pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

  1. In a pot, combine the oats and milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the oats are soft and the mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes.
  2. Stir in the chia seeds and honey (or maple syrup) and cook for another minute.
  3. Remove from the heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes to thicken further.
  4. Serve in a bowl, topped with mixed berries, nuts, and a sprinkle of cinnamon if desired.
Scrambled eggs with spinach and Feta cheese [Image Credit: Real Greek Recipes]
Scrambled eggs with spinach and Feta cheese [Image Credit: Real Greek Recipes] Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

  1. 2 large eggs
  2. A handful of spinach, washed and chopped
  3. 2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled
  4. Salt and pepper to taste
  5. 1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

  1. In a pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped spinach and sauté until it wilts, about 2-3 minutes.
  2. Beat the eggs in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and pour them over the spinach in the pan.
  3. Stir gently until the eggs begin to set. Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese on top.
  4. Continue cooking until the eggs are fully cooked but still soft. Remove from heat and serve immediately.
Cucumber salad [Image Credit: Alex Bayev]
Cucumber salad [Image Credit: Alex Bayev]

Ingredients

  1. 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced
  2. A handful of mint leaves, finely chopped
  3. Juice of 1 lemon
  4. Salt and pepper to taste
  5. 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions

  1. In a bowl, combine the cucumber slices and chopped mint.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. Pour the dressing over the cucumber and mint, tossing well to coat.
  4. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Date and nut energy balls
Date and nut energy balls Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup dates, pitted
  2. 1/2 cup almonds
  3. 1/2 cup walnuts
  4. 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  5. 1 tablespoon flax seeds
  6. 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  7. Desiccated coconut for rolling

Instructions

  1. In a food processor, blend the dates, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and coconut oil until the mixture comes together to form a sticky dough.
  2. Take small amounts of the mixture and roll into balls.
  3. Roll each ball in desiccated coconut to coat.
  4. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
Lemon-mint juice [Image Credit: Design By Ja]
Lemon-mint juice [Image Credit: Design By Ja]
Ingredients

  1. Water
  2. Lemon slices
  3. Mint leaves

Instructions

  1. Fill a jug with water. Add lemon slices and mint leaves.
  2. Chill in the refrigerator overnight, allowing the flavors to infuse.
  3. Serve cold to stay hydrated throughout the day.

READ: Silly questions non-Muslims should not ask Muslims during Ramadan

This menu is designed to be nourishing, hydrating, and energising, with a focus on foods that release energy slowly to help sustain you through the day's fast. Enjoy your Suhoor!

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

