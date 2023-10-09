Hennessy reaffirms commitment with ex-NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

This exciting collaboration was announced during the brand's second Hennessy In The Paint basketball court unveiling in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joakim Noah is a former NBA star, known for his 13-year career, including nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He's a two-time NBA All-Star, the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year, and received the 2015 J. Walter Kennedy Award for citizenship. At the University of Florida, he won back-to-back National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

In 2010, Joakim and his mother founded the Noah's Arc Foundation, using art and sports to empower youth in Chicago and Cameroon. He retired from the NBA in 2021 and became a community ambassador for the Chicago Bulls. He's also an ambassador for NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League, promoting the sport in Africa.

In 2023, Joakim restarted the ONE CITY Basketball League in Chicago, focusing on community development. He's now an NBA ambassador, using basketball to unite people globally. We had the honour of sitting with the NBA star as he shed more light on the partnership with the renowned cognac brand, Hennessy

Can you provide some insights into your role within the Hennessy in the Paint initiative and what it means to you personally to be a part of this initiative?

Being a part of the Hennessy in the Paint initiative means a lot to me, man. It's not just about basketball; it's about giving back, and that's something I'm all about.

I'm humbled that Hennessy recognized my commitment to making a difference and invited me to be a part of this program. Philanthropy and social activism have been an important part of my work so this partnership was a perfect fit for me.

I've always had a deep connection to Africa as an ambassador with the BAL so to be able to open new courts here was exciting to me but this initiative isn't just about one place; it's global. We're reaching out to diverse communities, and that's beautiful.

And the courts we're revitalizing, it's not just about a fresh coat of paint. We’re working with local artists and injecting the values of Hennessy and the sport of basketball, like excellence and innovation, into these neighbourhoods. We're bringing excitement, we're bringing visibility, and we're raising awareness through the game I love.

But it's not just about showing up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. I'm getting out there, hitting those basketball training for local communities. We're not just igniting a passion for basketball; we're lifting up these communities and making a real impact where it counts. Hennessy in the paint, we're gonna do big things together!

With your experience and commitment to promoting basketball in Africa, how does it feel to kick off this project with the court in Lagos, Nigeria?

Kicking off this project with that court in Lagos, Nigeria, is an incredible feeling. Africa, as I've said before, is a special place for me. I've seen firsthand the love and passion for basketball that runs through the veins of people there. So, to be a part of revitalising a court in Lagos, where the game means so much, it's a real honour. It's not just about the court itself; it's about the community around it. This court is more than just concrete and hoops; it's a hub for dreams, talent, and unity.

The Hennessy in the Paint project is an exciting collaboration. How does it feel to be part of a project that merges sports, culture, and art, and what can fans expect from this unique and Artistic initiative?

This initiative is like a blend of everything I'm passionate about – sports, culture, and art - all coming together beautifully. For me, this project is more than just basketball. It's about celebrating the culture and creativity that surrounds the game. Basketball isn't just about what happens on the court; it's about the energy in the crowd, the artistry in the moves, and the way it brings people together. When you mix in Hennessy's legacy of excellence and innovation, you've got something special. Fans can expect a fusion of all these elements. We're not just refurbishing courts; we're turning them into canvases where creativity can flourish. Expect vibrant artwork, expect the game to be played with passion and flair, and expect the community to come alive with the shared values of basketball and Hennessy. We’ve got many more courts coming up around the world over the next year and can’t wait to see the energy and excitement these communities bring.

You've been involved in community service through your foundation the Noah's Ark Foundation, which uses art and sports as tools for youth development. How has this foundation influenced your perspective on the role of sports and art in empowering young people?

My foundation, the Noah's Ark Foundation, has been a huge part of my life, and it's shaped my perspective on the power of sports and art for empowering young people. I've always believed that sports and art are more than just hobbies or pastimes. They're tools for growth, for building character, and for teaching life lessons. Through my foundation, I've seen firsthand how these two worlds can inspire and transform young lives.

Joakim, you had a remarkable career in the NBA, including multiple All-Star selections and being named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. How did your experiences in the league shape your passion for community involvement and social impact?

My journey in the NBA was an incredible one, and it played a huge role in shaping my passion for community involvement and social impact. The NBA is a massive platform. Millions of people are watching, and you're in the spotlight. So, I felt a sense of responsibility to use that spotlight for something meaningful. I saw it as an opportunity to not only play the game I love but also make a difference in the lives of others.

Being around the league, you see the influence athletes can have, especially on young people. I realized that I could be a role model, and that's a role I took seriously. I wanted to show kids that success isn't just about what happens on the court, but also about how you give back and make a positive impact in your community.

Winning the Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, was a huge honour, but it also taught me the importance of teamwork and sacrifice. Those are values I carry into my community work. It's not about individual glory; it's about coming together as a team to create real change.

I also saw the power of unity in the NBA. Players from all over the world, different backgrounds and cultures, come together to play this beautiful game. That diversity inspired me to think globally and recognize that we're all part of a larger community, not just on the court but in the world.

So, my experiences in the NBA, the accolades, the challenges, and the camaraderie, all of it fueled my passion for community involvement and social impact. It made me realize that I have a unique platform and an opportunity to use my voice and resources to make a difference, and I'm grateful for that every day.

Your investment in basketball in Africa demonstrates a strong commitment to promoting the sport in Africa. Can you share how these experiences have shaped your vision for global basketball initiatives and how it is relevant in your role as the Ambassador for Hennessy in the paint?

My investment in basketball in Africa has been a game-changer for me, and it's had a significant impact on my vision for global basketball initiatives, especially in my role as the Ambassador for Hennessy in the Paint.

My experiences in Africa have taught me so much and shown me that basketball is a catalyst for positive change. I've witnessed the raw talent, the passion, and the hunger for basketball that exists on the continent. But I've also seen the challenges these young players face, from limited resources to lack of opportunities.

That's where my vision comes into play. I believe that basketball is a universal language that can break down barriers and change lives. It's a tool for empowerment, a way to instil discipline and teamwork, and a source of hope for young athletes in Africa and beyond.

As the Ambassador for Hennessy in the Paint, I see this initiative as an extension of that vision. We're not just refurbishing courts; we're revitalizing communities. We're bringing the values of basketball and Hennessy—excellence, innovation, and unity—into the hearts of local neighbourhoods, and we're doing it on a global scale.

In your role as the Ambassador for Hennessy in the Paint, how do you envisage that the Hennessy in the Paint project will contribute to the broader mission of using basketball and arts as a tool to unite people of all backgrounds?

Basketball is an incredible universal language. It doesn't matter where you come from or what language you speak; when that ball hits the court, everyone understands the game. It brings people together in a way that few things can. When you add art into the mix, you've got a potent combination. Art transcends boundaries, cultures, and languages as well. It's a form of expression that's deeply personal yet universally relatable. It speaks to the soul. With Hennessy in the paint, we're merging these two forces. We're not just revamping courts; we're creating spaces where art and basketball collide. And in that collision, we're fostering unity.

Given your extensive experience in both basketball and community development, can you share some specific ways that the Hennessy in the Paint will engage with the community and make a lasting impact?

Through Hennessy in the Paint, we're committed to making a real difference in the communities we touch. We're not just giving a fresh look to basketball courts; we're revitalizing entire neighbourhoods because these courts become more than just a place to shoot hoops; they become hubs of activity, where the community can come together.

The initiative also engages the community in the process by involving local artists and talent, who have a hand in transforming these courts into works of art. It's a collaborative effort that fosters a sense of ownership and pride.

These courts will also host programs, and events, and create spaces where people can learn, grow, and connect.

Beyond the immediate impact; it's about the long-term sustainability. We're working with local organizations and partners to ensure that these courts remain vibrant, active, and safe spaces for years to come.

One of the objectives of Hennessy in the paint is to bridge the worlds of sports, art, and community engagement. How do you envision these elements coming together to create a unique and meaningful experience for both basketball fans and the broader community?

Bridging the worlds of sports, art, and community engagement is at the heart of Hennessy in the paint, and I envision these elements coming together to create a truly unique and meaningful experience for both basketball fans and the broader community.

The game of basketball is not just a sport; it's a culture, a passion, and a way of life for many. Basketball fans are a diverse and dedicated bunch, and they're drawn to the energy and excitement of the game. With Hennessy in the paint, we're infusing that love for basketball with art and community engagement.

Art brings a new dimension to the courts we revitalize. It's not just about painting lines and hoops; it's about creating something beautiful, something that tells a story. These courts become living canvases, and that artistry resonates with the community.

Community engagement is key here. We're not just doing this for the fans; we're doing it for the people who live around these courts. We're hosting events, programs, and workshops that bring people together, where they can bond, and where artists can inspire.

Joakim, as someone with a rich background in basketball and a strong commitment to community service, what message would you like to convey to aspiring athletes and those interested in using sports as a force for positive change?

To all aspiring athletes and those interested in using sports for positive change, my message is simple: Be the change you want to see in the world. Sports is your canvas; use it to paint a brighter, more inclusive, and more compassionate world. It's a journey worth taking, and I'm right there with you.

Hennessy in the Paint is scheduled to refurbish 12 courts over the next two years, with seven courts already in use around the world from Barbados to Hong Kong, how do you feel about the new court in VGC?

I'm excited about the new court in Victoria Garden City. It's exciting to see Hennessy in the paint spreading its wings and making a global impact. VGC is a special place, and this new court is more than just a fresh coat of paint; it's a symbol of unity and inspiration and working with the incredible artist Osa Seven to bring this space to life and see the inspiring story he’s telling with his art is amazing.

What key message would you like to share about the Hennessy in the paint initiative? not only within the basketball community but also in the broader context of art and culture?

The key message I'd like to share about the Hennessy in the paint initiative is that it's all about unity, creativity, and positive change, not only within the basketball but in the broader community.

This initiative is a fusion of two worlds – sports and art – and it's a celebration of the values they both represent. It's about using basketball as a canvas for creativity and self-expression, and it's about infusing art with the passion and energy of the game.

But it's not just about what happens on the courts. It's about revitalizing communities, inspiring young minds, and bringing people together. Hennessy in the paint is a reminder that sports and art have the power to transcend boundaries, break down barriers, and create connections.

It's a call to action, an invitation for everyone to get involved and make a positive impact. Whether you're a basketball fan, an artist, or simply someone who cares about your community, there's a place for you in this initiative.

So, my message is simple: Let's come together, let's paint a brighter future, and let's use the universal language of sports and art to unite people, celebrate diversity, and leave a lasting mark on the world. It's a movement worth joining, and I'm proud to be a part of it.

This collaboration between you and Hennessy promises to be both exciting and impactful, After Nigeria, where next? What should the fans of this project expect from the next installation of this initiative?

Hennessy in the Paint will continue to catalyze change with over twelve courts scheduled to be refurbished in the next 2 years. Upcoming courts are planned in Shanghai, Nigeria, Congo, Puerto Rico, Turks & Caicos and more. We’ll also continue to support and engage communities in existing Hennessy in the Paint cities with local events and workshops so stay tuned and get involved!

