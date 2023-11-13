ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPlanet

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Recommended articles

This exciting introduction delivers a refreshing, tasty, beverage experience that echoes the brand's core values of joy and happiness, diversity and empowerment, sharing and bonding.

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Planet, a renowned brand with an illustrious 20-year history, has graced households in over 20 African countries. Today, Planet Bottling Company proudly unveils Planet, a soft drink produced in a state-of-the-art factory in Ogun state, Nigeria. This confirms our commitment to the growth of the country and the realisation of our brand values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planet's entrance into the Nigerian market underscores our commitment to delivering the finest beverages to Nigerian families, kids, students, teenagers and adults. Planet’s diverse range of exciting flavours is expertly crafted to cater to the unique preferences of the consumer. Planet drink is a beverage that is produced to give the taste and feel of real fruits.

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Planet’s mission is to create connections and bonds between all its African consumers and bring people closer together while inviting all its Nigerian consumers to enter a world full of joy, colours, flavours and tastes.

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria
Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Planet Bottling Company aims to set the standard for beverage production in Nigeria, offering unmatched value, unique flavour, and innovative product design at affordable prices.

Our state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria, boasts high ultra-modern production capacity to meet the rising demand for quality beverages in the Nigerian market.

At Planet Bottling Company, it is our mission to provide the best quality product for our customers. We understand that Nigerians are looking for beverages that are not only affordable but also provide unique flavours and quality taste and Planet drink is the perfect combination of both.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByPlanet

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gari

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction

African Food and Drinks Festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

How to make margarine

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

Suya is typically served with sliced onions and tomatoes [Within Nigeria]

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria