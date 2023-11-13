Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

This exciting introduction delivers a refreshing, tasty, beverage experience that echoes the brand's core values of joy and happiness, diversity and empowerment, sharing and bonding.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Planet: Celebrating Pan-African excellence, now in Nigeria

Planet, a renowned brand with an illustrious 20-year history, has graced households in over 20 African countries. Today, Planet Bottling Company proudly unveils Planet, a soft drink produced in a state-of-the-art factory in Ogun state, Nigeria. This confirms our commitment to the growth of the country and the realisation of our brand values.

A World of Tastes - Right at Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Planet's entrance into the Nigerian market underscores our commitment to delivering the finest beverages to Nigerian families, kids, students, teenagers and adults. Planet’s diverse range of exciting flavours is expertly crafted to cater to the unique preferences of the consumer. Planet drink is a beverage that is produced to give the taste and feel of real fruits.

Pulse Nigeria

Bringing people together

Planet’s mission is to create connections and bonds between all its African consumers and bring people closer together while inviting all its Nigerian consumers to enter a world full of joy, colours, flavours and tastes.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

About Planet Bottling company

Planet Bottling Company aims to set the standard for beverage production in Nigeria, offering unmatched value, unique flavour, and innovative product design at affordable prices.

Our state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria, boasts high ultra-modern production capacity to meet the rising demand for quality beverages in the Nigerian market.

At Planet Bottling Company, it is our mission to provide the best quality product for our customers. We understand that Nigerians are looking for beverages that are not only affordable but also provide unique flavours and quality taste and Planet drink is the perfect combination of both.

---

ADVERTISEMENT