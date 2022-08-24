RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Different types of employees in an office during lunchtime

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some archetypes of coworkers during lunch break.

How some employees act during lunchtime [istockphoto]

Here's the catch;

If you work in an office, you will meet different characters. One of the times you will see people act in different ways is when people get off work to eat food.

This unproblematic sect always plans for lunch the day before. They carry their food in little fancy bags and sneak quietly to the kitchen when it is time for lunch. These people will not share their food with you - it could be because it is not tasty or just pure greed, we don’t know.

These people make single people feel sorry for themselves. Every other day, sumptuous food is delivered to them with a handwritten note.

These are a special sect of men whose plan for lunch is to take one spoon from everyone’s food, especially the single women. When you see them coming, you just have to dunk or take your face away. The sad thing is even when you do, they would still eat out of your food.

These people have the Chicken Republic, Cold Stone ice cream, Domino pizza, Chinese food and every other eatery in town on speed dial. You always wonder if you get paid the same salary because with them it is always a buffet.

Have you noticed that there is someone in your office who you have never seen eating lunch? Think about it, we are sure someone comes to mind, they are always at their desk working and never take a lunch break.

These people know all the roadside joints and would rather go there and eat. Whether or not it's hygienically prepared, it's not their concern, all they know is that the meal is cheap and delicious.

Who else do you think should be on this list?

Temi Iwalaiye
