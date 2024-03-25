ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

Temi Iwalaiye

The dark and bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 will shock you.

The history of Lekki Phase 1 [istockphoto/medium]
The history of Lekki Phase 1 [istockphoto/medium]

Lekki Peninsula, now synonymous with luxury living in Lagos, Nigeria, boasts of some of the world's most expensive real estate, but it was once a dirty swamp.

Recommended articles

Lekki was once known as Maroko, a densely populated slum. According to history told and documented, Maroko was demolished in the early 1990s by the Lagos State Military Government Raji Rasaki under the supervision of Military Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Lekki Phase 1 in the 1990s [Medium]
Lekki Phase 1 in the 1990s [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

The stated purpose was to improve living conditions and prevent slum-related diseases. However, the eviction was brutal, displacing thousands of residents with little to no warning or support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available research revealed that Ligali Ayorinde, Chief Judge of Lagos State, was instrumental in forcefully evicting Maroko residents by refusing to grant a one-day extension of the 7-day radio notice. After government action, Ayorinde ruled that the subject matter had been destroyed, leaving the evictees without any legal case.

On July 14th, 1990, heavily armed soldiers carried out the eviction with military precision. The terrified residents faced violence and chaos. Many women were raped and abducted.

Families were separated in the chaos. Injuries from flying debris caused death, and people drowned while running into uncovered wells. It was a war zone that caused many people to lose their homes and livelihoods.

The demolished Maroko gave rise to Lekki, a name derived from a Portuguese sailor, Mr. Lecqi, who settled in the area in the 18th and 19th centuries. Lekki's location on a naturally formed peninsula, bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Lagos Lagoon, offered prime real estate potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today Lekki is a symbol of Lagos' wealth and affluence but it is strongly rooted in the tragedy of Maroko, which shows the human cost of economic growth and advancement.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

How to check your GTB account balance

How to check your GTB account balance

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

5 useless things that were invented

5 useless things that were invented

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

5 latest Ankara styles for women

5 latest Ankara styles for women

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

Our dreams are usually influenced by daily experiences, emotions, and subconscious desires [Freepik]

Here are common things people rarely dream about

How to cut onions without crying [usadaily]

How to cut onions without crying

A golden crucifix [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

Holy Week: Theme & name of each day leading to Good Friday