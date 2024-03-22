ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

Did you know that Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world? It's worst in these 10 countries.

Top 10 countries where practising Christianity is dangerous and even illegal [churchleaders]
In some countries, it is a crime to be a Christian, and in countries that do not expressly outlaw Christianity, Christians are imprisoned and killed.

The ranking and the information provided are from World Population Review's research.

Freedom of religion? On paper, yes. But scratch the surface, and you'll find harsh punishments for practising Christianity. North Korea has no official state religion, but its authoritarian government is particularly anti-Christian.

The law states that "religion must not be used as a pretext for drawing in foreign forces or harming the state or social order." The government uses this ambiguous law to carry out one of the world's most religiously intolerant regimes.

Christians in North Korea face torture, imprisonment, and execution for their faith.

Islam is the state religion, while other religions are "tolerated.". Sharing one's Christian beliefs, criticising Islam, or publishing publications that contradict Islam is against the law in Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, Christians are being handed over to the police by family members trying to escape punishment themselves.

Churches don't exist, and Christian parents cannot discuss their faith with their children until they are confident that the children will not reveal it to the authorities. Identified Christians are killed outrightly, but if they aren't, they are denied food, sent to labour camps, and worked to death.

Being a Christian in Somalia is like living on target. Suspected Christians face harassment and violence, especially in areas controlled by extremist groups. This is especially true in Somalia's districts controlled by the Islamic terrorist group al-Shabab, which is believed to have ties to al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

Converting to Christianity can cause family rifts and societal rejection. Sharing your Christian faith? Brace yourself for arrest and violence. The lack of a central government makes things worse, leaving Christians vulnerable to extremist groups.

This war-torn country faces a massive humanitarian crisis. Christians here have an extra burden: getting aid distributed by local Muslim leaders, who may not be inclined to help non-Muslims. Persecution includes everything from family expulsions to torture and execution.

Countries where Christianity is banned
While half the population is Christian, only three denominations are legal. Unrecognised Christians face imprisonment without charges, forced military service, and constant surveillance.

Islamic extremist groups like Boko Haram target Christians for kidnapping, murder, and forced displacement. There are many Christians who are refugees in their own country.

In Pakistan, Christians are treated like second-class citizens. Blasphemy laws are used to justify violence and discrimination against them. Women and girls are especially vulnerable to kidnapping, forced marriage, and conversion.

The government views Christianity as a threat and persecutes Christians alongside their families and neighbours. Converting someone or being a Muslim convert to Christianity can land you in jail or worse.

Hindu extremism is on the rise, painting Christians as outsiders disloyal to India. They face harassment, misinformation campaigns, and violence.

