Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

Themed “Captains’ Link Up”, the brand provided an unforgettable experience, taking attendees on a thrilling journey through the world of Captain's finest creations including Captain & Lemonade, Captain & Ginger, Captain & Pineapple, and Captain’s Spiced Tea.

Guests were warmly welcomed by the impeccably dressed Captain's crew, guiding them into the fun-filled world of Captain Morgan, ensuring that the "Link Up" was an experience worth savouring, featuring engaging games like X&O, Ring Toss, Yes or No, Table football, and more. Lucky winners were gifted with the coveted Captain Morgan Hat and complimentary cocktails.

The grand finale after-party, graced by the presence of Lagos social butterflies including; Noble Igwe, Akin Faminu, Efa Iwara, Denrele Edun, and popular Big Brother Naija stars such as; White Money, Shegz, Saga, and many others, added an extra layer of glamour to the event. The night was anchored by the talented hypeman, Tolu Daniels.

Captain Morgan’s stand was filled with flavours, fun, and unforgettable moments. It provided the perfect avenue for friends to link up, drink up, and spice up their evenings at the Lagos Cocktail Week 2023.

For more information about Captain Morgan and its fun adventures, follow us on Instagram at @captainmorganng and @CaptainMorganNg on X and Facebook.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is a legendary brand known for its deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink enjoyed all over the world. It has been a long-standing companion for those seeking fun, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

