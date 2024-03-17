ADVERTISEMENT
Benefits of Ashwagandha for female health and wellness

Samiah Ogunlowo

The traditional Indian system of medicine has emphasised the advantages of using Ashwagandha for centuries.

From an ancient remedy to a potential powerhouse for women's health [India TV News]
From an ancient remedy to a potential powerhouse for women's health [India TV News]

In this modern world, women often juggle multiple roles, such as career professionals, caregivers, and homemakers.

During these chaotic times, it's important to prioritise both physical and mental health. For centuries, Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, has emphasised the advantages of using Ashwagandha.

Ashwagandha, scientifically known as Withania somnifera, has been a cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine for over 3,000 years. Modern science is now discovering a wealth of potential health benefits, especially for women.

This remarkable plant, also called “Indian ginseng,” thrives in the sun-kissed soils of India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.

Its reputation as an adaptogen—a natural substance that helps the body adapt to stress, has made it a sought-after remedy for various health concerns. Here are some of its benefits for women;

Ashwagandha acts as a soothing balm for frazzled nerves. As an adaptogen, it equips the body to tackle stress head-on. Research suggests that it regulates stress hormones like cortisol and supports the body’s first line of defence against stress—heat shock proteins.

Women experiencing chronic stress symptoms like extreme fatigue and insomnia can find solace in Ashwagandha’s calming embrace.

Inflammation is necessary for healing, but it can become chronic and uncontrollable. Ashwagandha has potent compounds such as Withanolides, which help in reducing inflammation. The compounds work by promoting a balanced inflammatory response which can help ease discomfort and support overall wellness.

Ashwagandha steps up as a hormone balancer. It normalises blood cortisol levels, supports thyroid function, and regulates reproductive hormones.

Hormonal fluctuations are a natural part of a woman's life, but they can wreak havoc on energy levels, mood, and physical health. Ashwagandha's potential to support hormonal balance is a topic of growing interest. Research suggests it may help regulate cortisol levels, which can indirectly influence other hormones.

Additionally, some studies indicate Ashwagandha may be beneficial for specific hormonal concerns, such as those experienced during menstruation or menopause.

For women dealing with PCOS or menstrual cramps, Ashwagandha may offer relief.

The transition to menopause can be tumultuous. Ashwagandha eases the journey by managing symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. Its adaptogenic properties help the body adapt gracefully to hormonal shifts.

Recent studies indicate that Ashwagandha may enhance sexual health in hormonally balanced women. It’s like a secret whisper to the libido, encouraging desire and intimacy. So, ladies, consider Ashwagandha your ally in the bedroom.

A robust immune system is our shield against life’s challenges. Ashwagandha fortifies immunity, helping women ward off infections and stay resilient.

Ashwagandha boosts immunity [iStock]
Ashwagandha boosts immunity [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
Ashwagandha isn’t just about physical health—it’s a brain booster too. Improved memory, enhanced focus, and better cognitive function are all part of its benefits.

Feeling sluggish can be a major roadblock to productivity and overall well-being. Studies suggest it may improve thyroid function, which plays a crucial role in metabolism and energy production.

Additionally, Ashwagandha, as an adaptogen, may help combat fatigue by supporting the body's stress response.

But Ashwagandha's benefits extend beyond simply feeling more awake. Some research indicates it may enhance athletic performance and muscle recovery. This is particularly interesting for women who lead active lifestyles or are looking to improve their fitness routines.

Beauty radiates from within, and Ashwagandha knows this well. Its antioxidant properties promote healthy skin and strong, glossy hair.

While Ashwagandha offers a range of potential benefits, it's crucial to remember it's not a magic bullet. Consulting a healthcare professional before starting Ashwagandha, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medication, is essential.

Additionally, pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid Ashwagandha due to a lack of conclusive research on its safety in these situations.

Ashwagandha's journey from an ancient remedy to a potential powerhouse for women's health is an exciting one. With its potential to combat stress, support hormonal balance, and promote overall well-being, Ashwagandha offers a natural approach to enhancing a woman's life.

Ashwagandha Tea [Dr Axe]
Ashwagandha Tea [Dr Axe] Pulse Nigeria
Remember, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any new supplement into your routine, but for many women, Ashwagandha may be a key to unlocking a healthier, more balanced life.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

