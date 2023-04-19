All the things you missed at the Launch of Jägermeister’s Ice Kühl Lounge.

Lovers of premium liqueur were treated to an unforgettable experience by renowned liqueur brand Jägermeister, as it reinstates its commitment to creating experiences worth only The Best Nights.

The immersive event was a thrilling opportunity for enthusiasts and connoisseurs to come together and indulge in their passion for the drink.

The first-ever Ice Kühl Lounge in Nigeria was launched in collaboration with Drinks.NG. The event was a celebration of Jägermeister's commitment to excellence and mastery, and the unique blend of boldness and sophistication that sets the brand apart. With the Ice Kühl Lounge, Jägermeister has created a space where consumers can chill out and enjoy the perfect drinking experience.

The launch of the Ice Kühl Lounge by Jägermeister was a star-studded affair, with prominent celebrities and industry titans in attendance. The event was graced by Beverly Osu, Kayvee, Yhemo Lee, and international musical artists, The Compozers, who added to the excitement and made the occasion even more memorable.

Guests were entertained throughout the night by spectacular performances from DJ Casper Sandra and hype man Big Bimi, while enjoying #IceKühl shots of Jägermeister.

The Meisters Tribe, comprising notable personalities like Denrele Edun, Orange Nerd, Tevriss, Pharoah Hound Tattoos, The Weaver Sisters, Commissioner DJ Wysei, and Whitemoney, made the event even more exciting and memorable with their presence. Their energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and they added a unique flavour to the event.

Jägermeister believes in empowering consumers to take control of their lives and become masters of their own destinies. Their mantra, "Do what you do masterfully, and you can live by your own rules", resonates with those who value independence and excellence. This philosophy is also reflected in the brand's name, which blends mastery and boldness to create a unique identity that stands out from the crowd.

The concept of "Ice Kühl" further reinforces this philosophy, representing the brand's commitment to providing a perfectly chilled and invigorating drinking experience. With a recommended serving temperature of -18 degrees Celsius, Jägermeister is the ultimate choice for those who want to live life on their own terms and savour every moment of it.

See more photos from Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge Launch Event below:

The Ice Kühl Lounge will be up for three weeks at Drinks NG in Lagos. Come enjoy shots of Jägermeister at sub-zero temperatures. To gain access, buy a bottle of the Jägermeister custom sleeves with any of the Meisters on it from Drinks.NG and you automatically get the chance to experience the Ice Kühl lounge for 15 Minutes. See you at the Kühlest spot to be.

Follow JägermeisterNigeria on Instagram for more exciting updates and experiences.

